‘Mocking God at the Olympics is just disgusting,’ says Lauren Boebert, who fondled a man in public and is now issuing open threats

It’s too early to say whether Donald Trump and the Republicans will win or lose the election this November, but they’re certainly doing their best to top the tables at the Moron’s Olympics — to quote the icon that is Glen Close’s Cruella De Vil. Lauren Boebert, for example, proves she’s primed for a medal position anytime she opens her mouth on X.

In her latest attempt to go for gold, Boebert became the latest conservative Christian to hit back at the controversial Last Supper spoof at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics. In a divisive move, the ceremony included a recreation of Leonardo Da Vinci’s famous painting, but with Jesus and his disciples replaced with drag queens, a trans model and, for some reason, a guy dressed up like a character from Disney’s Hercules.

Bobo was assuredly not amused by the whole enterprise. In fact, she likely hasn’t been so let down by a live show since she was booted out of Beetlejuice for getting dirty with her date. “Mocking God at the Olympics is just disgusting,” the toe-curling Coloradan rep said on social media. “Christians are constantly subject to this abuse. It’s a complete disgrace to see on such a huge stage.”

Mocking God at the Olympics is just disgusting.



Christians are constantly subject to this abuse.



It's a complete disgrace to see on such a huge stage. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 27, 2024

Boebert knows a thing or two about “disgusting” behavior, as her aforementioned NSFW Beetlejuice antics make clear. Although, to be accurate, that was more of a complete disgrace to see from such a huge stage. Those poor actors. They are champs for carrying on while, a few feet in front of them, an elected official was giving a whole new meaning to the phrase “Shake, Señora.”

Hitting back at the Olympics’ Last Supper spoof has lost Lauren the barest whiff of gratitude she may have earned from the LGBTQ community after openly speaking out against Dave Williams, the chairman of Colorado’s Republicans, following his hateful comments about Pride Month. Support for Williams vanished in the wake of his decision to send out an email in which he stated “God hates Pride” and called for Pride flags to be burned. While many in the GOP, like Boebert herself, aren’t particular fans of overt LGBTQ iconography, Williams’ ham-fisted hate speech has been deemed a threat to votes so his own party is now making moves against him.

This includes Boebert, who issued an open threat against Williams over the weekend. Bemoaning the “past of month of public dissension and infighting in the Colorado Republican Party,” the representative made a public declaration that she and her colleagues “will look in a different direction” if Williams doesn’t buck up.

“An attempted, and likely contested, change in leadership at COGOP just 100 days out from Election Day will be disruptive and damaging, but Chairman Williams has put himself in this situation,” Boebert wrote on Facebook (via Newsweek). “I stand ready to publicly help and provide support to Republicans up and down the ballot, regardless of whether or not I agree with them on every issue. If Chairman Williams can’t do the same and refuses to show candidates he will, Republicans in Colorado and nationally will look in a different direction for leadership over the final 100 days.”

As for the Olympics debacle, organizers have outright apologized for causing offense to the global Christian community, claiming that the Last Supper tableau was supposed to raise awareness “of the absurdity of violence between human beings.” Yes, in-fighting is awful, isn’t it? Unfortunately, it’s one of Lauren Boebert’s favorite sports.

