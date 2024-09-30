‘Now I know exactly why’: A ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ breakout reveals which Trump-supporting ‘superstar’ has always creeped him out

After years of C- and D-list celebrities like Kevin Sorbo, Amber Rose, and Scott Baio tacking their names to Donald Trump‘s wagon in a last-ditch attempt at relevance, the MAGA crowd has finally gotten their Taylor Swift.

…Alright, maybe Zachary Levi isn’t as well-known as Swift, and comparing the Shazam! actor to one of music’s favorite daughters may be going a bit far, but any B-list celebrity looks like a mega star next to the hordes of has-beens and sycophants trailing in Trump’s wake.

It might also be a stretch to say he endorsed Trump. The Chuck actor did throw his weight behind Trump during the Michigan stop of the “Reclaim America Tour,” but it was more about his respect for the MAGA team behind the Cheeto-in-chief than the man himself.

Always creeped out by this guy and now I know exactly why.

(Superstar is doing a lot of work here.) https://t.co/IJC8yVjGmW — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) September 29, 2024

Most of the speech revolved around Levi’s love of Robert F Kennedy Jr. He described the former presidential hopeful as the best politician he had seen in a while, calling him, “a politician that represents all of the things that I want, and I want to see in a presidential candidate.” Truly, Kennedy’s short candidacy stood for the upstanding citizens who longed for bear meat, saw nothing wrong with a worm eating part of their brains, and/or loved the smell of a freshly decapitated whale in the morning.

But all good things come to an end, and Levi’s dream politician dropped out of the race to support Donald Trump – but not until a particularly damning phone call between Kennedy and Trump was leaked. Kennedy’s surrender left Levi no choice but to fall in line in order to save a country that, according to him, has “been hijacked by a lot of people who want to take this place way off the cliff.”

Promising to “take back the country,” Zevi announced that, despite his candidate’s ousting he would continue to “stand with Bobby,” and Tulsi Gabbard, and that he stands “with everyone else who is standing with President Trump.”

Republicans and MAGA enthusiasts quickly took to X.com to praise Levi for his commitment to saving America, threatening to redo one of the worst memes known to man in order to include the Shazam! actor.

Trump 2024 to save America! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/lTyngjpMOc — Anti Woke Memes (@AntiWokeMemes) September 28, 2024

American actor Ethan Embry shared the clip on X.com, saying that he was “always creeped out” by Levi before writing what most of the site was thinking, “superstar is doing a lot of work here.” Most bystanders agreed with the Sweet Home Alabama actor’s observation. Multiple replies wondered exactly who Levi was, and what exactly made the relatively unknown actor a “superstar.”

Fans of Disney’s Tangled, in which Levi played the roguish Flynn Rider, might have been hurt the most by the endorsement. Levi has loudly claimed the character as one of his favorite roles, but Rider-stans were quick to dismiss the actor after his declaration.

Ugh Flynn Rider would never pic.twitter.com/ZpFt9sidzG — ✨️cowboy like B✨️ (@MommaRex1221) September 29, 2024

Levi’s endorsement might come as a surprise, but the Chuck actor has been slipping towards the MAGA abyss for years now. Much like Star Wars actress Gina Carano, Levi has been flirting with disaster since the COVID-19 crisis. He’s a vocal anti-vaxer, is anti-labor union (at least where Hollywood is concerned), can’t keep his damn mouth shut about anything, and has been pinpointed as “the guy everyone thought Chris Pratt was,” but not in a good way.

But hey, even if Hollywood drops him, at least he can still find work with the Daily Wire’s line of anti-woke films alongside Carano, Sorbo, and every other actor fed up with mainstream success.

