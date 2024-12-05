Ouch: George Santos tried hosting a meeting to ‘wake up America’ and it had less engagement than a DMV lobby

Donald Trump seems to be making it his goal in life to flood our government with the least qualified, most stomach-turning candidates he can find, and yet somehow George Santos has yet to be granted a position.

In a typical administration, that would be due to Santos’ deeply controversial history, but in Trump’s America that background just makes him more qualified. The cheating cheeto is already filling his government with liars, cheats, and sexual assaulters, and that pretty much fits old Georgie’s resume to a T.

In hopes of regaining some semblance of the lost relevance he once boasted, Santos has been hammering social media with constant pleas for both attention and money. His Cameo career must not be going great, since the slimy 36-year-old is now turning to laughably ill-conceived X live streams that do exactly nothing to further his cause. The latest, which urged people to join him and “wake up America,” demonstrated exactly how little sway Santos holds now that his political career has been flushed down the drain.

Santos hosted the live in the early hours of Dec. 5 and racked up a thoroughly unimpressive 2,000 attendees before it rolled to a close. Now, for an average content creator getting started, that’s not a bad number. I would be gobsmacked if a live of my own racked up that many viewers, but I am not a former member of the United States Congress. I don’t boast 195,400 followers — hell, Santos himself follows more people on X than tuned into his live.

Come on in folks! https://t.co/MLLpdlKavQ — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) December 5, 2024

To a prominent figure, 2,000 attendees is very small. Even to a TikToker or YouTuber, 2k would be considered a failure. Its just an extremely small number of people when you’re so prominent, and it really shows the tenuous position Santos holds in the public sphere.

The 36-year-old enjoyed a heavily controversial stint in politics, and his time in Congress didn’t even last a full year before investigations and condemnations ended his political career — likely for good. He lied his way into the position, and now that his lies are uncovered he’s trying to squirm his way into a position as a pundit, political talking head, or lobbyist.

The main issue seems to be that Santos has very few fans. Those 2,000 people that showed up to his “wake up America” dish-sesh were likely split between his detractors and fans already, and even then the number couldn’t even match up to a measly 1.5% of his total X followers. That seems to expose just how many people follow Santos out of either necessity — its good to keep an eye on the worms whispering in Trump’s ear — or out of sheer humor, as they giggle over his increasingly desperate ploys for attention.

Santos, for his part, seems plenty pleased with the turnout. He’s certainly not gloating over the massive number of people who showed, but he’s not hiding it either. His X account has two separate links to the live — the second with an invitation to “come on in” — and both proudly display the abysmal showing his latest public-adjacent stunt prompted.

