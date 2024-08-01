Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 30: Rep. George Santos (R-NY) talks to reporters outside the U.S. Capitol on November 30, 2023 in Washington, DC. Charged by the U.S. Department of Justice with 23 felonies including fraud and campaign finance violations, Santos is facing expulsion from the House of Representatives after the Ethics Committee reported that it found “substantial evidence” that he had violated the law. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Category:
Politics
News

‘This is an example of how NOT to use it’: George Santos is so bored, he’s literally giving Matt Gaetz fashion advice 

If there's one thing we've learned about George Santos, it's to expect the unexpected.
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|

Published: Jul 31, 2024 08:07 pm

You’ve got to hand it to George Santos. After being booted from Congress and launching an OnlyFans account, he’s still found a way to stay in the headlines — this time, as the self-appointed fashion police for his former colleagues.

Recommended Videos

With so much free time on his hands, it’s almost a relief to see Santos channeling his energies into something as harmless as fashion policing. It’s certainly a less harmful hobby than, say, allegedly funneling campaign funds into OnlyFans subscriptions, designer goodies, and a little Botox here and there. On X, Santos turned his eye on a photo of his fellow criminal friend Matt Gaetz (who, in 2020, was accused of sex trafficking and having sexual relationships with minors), calling into question the fashion compatibility of stripes and plaid. His verdict? A resounding “EVERYTHING” is wrong with it.

However, he left his followers hanging without a stitch of explanation as to what exactly made Gaetz’s ensemble so distressing to his aesthetic sensibilities. The tweet quickly caught fire, with many users chiming in. One, clearly frustrated, pointed out the absurdity of politicians like Santos focusing on fashion critiques while “America is burning to the ground.”

Another pointed out that Santos doesn’t know how to spell the word “stripes.”

And of course it wouldn’t be a Gaetz-themed post without a nod to his recent Botox catastrophe.

Santos’ runway from reality doesn’t end at Twitter spats and style tips. He’s neck-deep in legal woes and facing a laundry list of charges that could see him trading bespoke suits for a prison jumpsuit. The charges include seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives. If convicted on all counts, Santos could be facing a staggering 22 years behind bars, which would definitely put an end to his Cameo career. His trial is set to begin in September 2024.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
Omar is a seasoned writer specializing in all things entertainment. His approach to life and writing is the same: find the story in everything, and make sure to enjoy the ride. When not behind his keyboard, Omar is living his best life, whether that's channeling his inner superhero, trying to replicate anime recipes in his kitchen, or settling into his favorite coffee shop corner with a good book.