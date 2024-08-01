‘This is an example of how NOT to use it’: George Santos is so bored, he’s literally giving Matt Gaetz fashion advice 

You’ve got to hand it to George Santos. After being booted from Congress and launching an OnlyFans account, he’s still found a way to stay in the headlines — this time, as the self-appointed fashion police for his former colleagues.
With so much free time on his hands, it’s almost a relief to see Santos channeling his energies into something as harmless as fashion policing. It’s certainly a less harmful hobby than, say, allegedly funneling campaign funds into OnlyFans subscriptions, designer goodies, and a little Botox here and there. On X, Santos turned his eye on a photo of his fellow criminal friend Matt Gaetz (who, in 2020, was accused of sex trafficking and having sexual relationships with minors), calling into question the fashion compatibility of stripes and plaid. His verdict? A resounding “EVERYTHING” is wrong with it.
However, he left his followers hanging without a stitch of explanation as to what exactly made Gaetz’s ensemble so distressing to his aesthetic sensibilities. The tweet quickly caught fire, with many users chiming in. One, clearly frustrated, pointed out the absurdity of politicians like Santos focusing on fashion critiques while “America is burning to the ground.”
Another pointed out that Santos doesn’t know how to spell the word “stripes.”
And of course it wouldn’t be a Gaetz-themed post without a nod to his recent Botox catastrophe.
Santos’ runway from reality doesn’t end at Twitter spats and style tips. He’s neck-deep in legal woes and facing a laundry list of charges that could see him trading bespoke suits for a prison jumpsuit. The charges include seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives. If convicted on all counts, Santos could be facing a staggering 22 years behind bars, which would definitely put an end to his Cameo career. His trial is set to begin in September 2024.
Published: Jul 31, 2024 08:07 pm