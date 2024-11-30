Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Donald Trump Israel Hamas war
Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

‘This what real leadership looks like’: ‘Desperate’ MAGA tries to sneak steal an already violated victory for Donald Trump but is thwarted by a ‘game changer’

When reality and desperation collide, chaos isn't far behind.
Andrej Jovanovski
Andrej Jovanovski
|

Published: Nov 30, 2024 12:24 pm

Another day, another MAGA meltdown. This time they are spinning tales wilder than a soap opera cliffhanger. Their target? A ceasefire in the Middle East. Their hero? Donald Trump, of course. Their problem? Cold, hard facts.

Recommended Videos

Grab some popcorn! It all started when Harry J. Sisson shared breaking news about a Biden-led ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. Naturally, a MAGA lunatic couldn’t resist barging in to praise Trump for the peace deal, because everything good in the world we owe to Trump. This MAGA supporter didn’t see one thing coming — the Community Notes feature, the MAGA’s kryptonite that was injected directly into their echo chambers this time. The same feature that Elon Musk once praised as a “game-changer.” Who else has their money on either the Community Notes getting kicked into oblivion soon or getting a MAGA makeover now that Musk is practically living at Mar-a-Lago?

How do Trump supporters react when faced with irrefutable facts? You guessed it, they double down. It’s like watching someone run headfirst into the same brick wall over and over—mesmerizing but also a little sad. The internet is here to enjoy the show, however. X users didn’t miss a beat in turning up the heat.

We got the chance to see the reason Trump is president live. This is why Trump gets to lie time and time again and nothing happens. His supporters idolize him so much that when they hear something negative about Trump, the evidence is just buried deep in unreachable parts of their brains. One X user put it in simple terms, and we kind of agree: “Oh that one has his head so far up Trumo’s a**, he can’t see anything.” At this rate, MAGA might need a flashlight and a map to go back to reality.

But what’s the reason this MAGA person jumped to a conclusion so fast? Well, believe or not, Trump’s empty promises have something to do with it. During his campaign, he repeatedly stated that if he was president, he would end the war in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war. He said he would end both wars the very next day of his election. But it seems like Biden is beating him to it, still, for the corrupted MAGA brains, no matter how the Israel-Hamas war ends, Trump made it happen.

But while the internet was having a blast, reality was playing its role. Israel launched its first airstrike on Lebanon since the truce. They targeted Hezbollah’s alleged rocket storage. Lebanese officials reported civilian injuries, though the Israeli military called them “suspects violating the truce.” The ceasefire barely had time to collect dust before becoming yet another headline in a year already full of global tension.

This saga isn’t just about one failed fact-grab. It’s a microcosm of MAGA’s larger struggle with reality. Turns out, when faced with the actual truth, MAGA’s strategy is simple: Rewrite the story, hope nobody checks the facts, and cry foul when someone inevitably does. But hey, at least they’re consistent.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Andrej Jovanovski
Andrej Jovanovski
Andrej is a Freelance Writer at We Got This Covered. Armed with a philosophy degree, he spent seven years as a freelance writer. Andrej brings readers closer to celebrities, politics, and true crime. He enjoys spending time with his family, playing League of Legends, and completing crossword puzzles while he's not on the clock. Fun Fact: After spending four years studying philosophy, Andrej chose to stop thinking and start acting.