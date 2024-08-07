‘Tim Walz has creepy far-left views,’ says Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has been compared to screeching baboons and pipe bombers

It’s been less than 24 hours since presidential hopeful Kamala Harris selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, and the right is melting down as they look for any way to smear the man.

Recommended Videos

To be fair, Walz has been on the right’s s*** list since he fended off their attack on Harris with a simple “weird” criticism, something that the uber-weird Marjorie Taylor Greene has taken to heart. Screaming like a baboon into the void known as X, Greene let her followers know exactly how she feels about the VP pick, and as usual, those two brain cells didn’t come up with much.

Tim Walz has creepy far-left views.



Walz signed legislation to ensure minors from not only his state, but across the country, can get genital mutilation surgeries in Minnesota.



Walz also signed a bill to require schools to stock period products in boys bathrooms.



Kamala… pic.twitter.com/3mg6GekfOg — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 6, 2024

Accusing Walz of “Creepy far-left views” Greene detailed some of the oh-so-terrible bills the former teacher has put in place in his five years in office. “Walz signed legislation to ensure minors from not only his state, but across the country, can get genital mutilation surgeries in Minnesota.”

For a supposed supporter of individual freedoms, Marge sure does consider herself an authority on other people’s medical choices. In 2023, Walz signed a bill making Minnesota a sanctuary state for anyone and everyone seeking gender-affirming care or abortions. Twenty-five states have passed bans on gender-affirming care for individuals below the age of 18.

Fourteen states have total abortion bans, and states like Texas have implemented bounty hunters to catch pregnant persons looking for care across state lines. Minnesota is far from the only sanctuary state. Eleven others have implemented sanctuary status for trans health care.

Caterwauling to the heavens, Marge continued her attack by attempting to smear Walz for providing period products in both male and female bathrooms. Why having a two-by-one metal box filled with hygiene products in a bathroom she’ll never use offends dear Marge so much, we might never know.

Walz’s record proves that he is everything Trump and his sycophants like Greene claim to be. He’s a family man — he quickly gained the nickname, “America’s dad” — and has passed legislation to prove it. In his five years in office, Walz has enshrined paid parental and medical leave, provided free school breakfasts and lunches to children, beefed up his state’s educational budget, and proven he wants to keep the government out of private medical business.

What Greene is really mad about is how terrible JD Vance compares to Harris’ VP pick. Vance is greener than grass and has nothing in his history that makes him a good choice as a potential president. Conspiracy theories and absolutely bonkers proclamations are all Greene has. As someone who’s been accused of being a pipe bomber, you’d think the woman would be a lot closer to the “facts over feelings crowd,” and yet, here we are.

Since Walz took office, Minnesota has jumped the ranks in average state happiness, now sitting comfortably in the top four. Clearly his “creepy far-left views” and “insane gender ideology” are popular with his constituents. Truly, the only thing creepy here is Greene’s obsession with children’s genitals.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy