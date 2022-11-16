All eyes are on Elon Musk as conservative Twitter calls for him to unban Donald Trump

It’s no secret that former President Donald Trump was banned from Twitter in 2021 due to instigating the U.S. Capitol Riots. But with Elon Musk now in charge of Twitter, conservatives have called on the billionaire to reinstate Trump’s old account after he announced his 2024 presidential candidacy.

Conservatives called out Musk to allow Trump back on the platform, claiming it would be “fair” for “a challenger” to have a platform leading up to the 2024 election since the incumbent is able to tweet. They also called out the social media site for allowing President Joe Biden to speak his mind on social media without any opposition from other political leaders.

. @ElonMusk, there is a declared candidate for President of the United States who has been banned from Twitter, while the incumbent Joe Biden is allowed to tweet every day. Will Twitter allow the challenger to use the platform as well in the 2024 election? — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 16, 2022

Now that @realDonaldTrump is officially a candidate for President, the issue of his Twitter account being suspended raises an important question for @ElonMusk.



Should Twitter be allowed to suspend the account of candidates for President of the United States? — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 16, 2022

Others used this announcement to call on Musk’s “hypocrisy” since he promised to “bring free speech back to the people.” They believed that restoring Trump’s account would “lift the Twitter censorship” and allow right-leaning voters to have a say on the platform.

Excuse me @elonmusk, Donald Trump is now a candidate for the President of the United States. Please lift the twitter censorship now. Thank you. https://t.co/DUz9TgvPwV — Kathleen Hastings (@Kathlee44133362) November 16, 2022

Excuse me @elonmusk, Donald Trump is now a candidate for the President of the United States. Please lift the twitter censorship now. Thank you.#TrumpAnnouncement — rider writer®♦️ (@HBwriterMike) November 16, 2022

It is official.



The presumptive nominee of the Republican Party for president of the United States, #DonaldTrump, is now censored and banned on Twitter under the blessing of @ElonMusk.



You can't claim to be for #freespeech and censor people.



Fuck Twitter. pic.twitter.com/z9zRuZw8RB — @TomOdell (Account in Exile) (@TomOdellSays) November 16, 2022

However, some people pointed out that Trump was banned when he was still president, albeit during the final months of his presidency before Biden went into office. Also, just because he was the president doesn’t mean he has the power to break Twitter or any other social media platforms’ terms of service.

That candidate was banned from Twitter WHILE he was President of the United States. Why should he get better consideration now? https://t.co/AMF5WhKafh — ((( Glenn Hauman ))) (@GlennHauman) November 16, 2022

Donald J. Trump v. Twitter is probably one of my favorite First Amendment cases.



Only because the judge specifically said to him "The title of President of the United States doesn't make you immune from Twitter's Terms of Service" pic.twitter.com/IL0bsuBTFD — Sergio Vengeance 🇺🇲🎮🤘 (@SergioVengeance) November 12, 2022

At the moment, neither Musk nor Twitter released any news of Trump’s potential return to the platform. However, Musk showed support for Trump’s return to the platform back in May 2022. In the meantime, Trump has been active on Truth Social, a social media platform made by his company.

Even though I think a less divisive candidate would be better in 2024, I still think Trump should be restored to Twitter — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2022

It hasn’t been confirmed if Trump would run as a Republican or as an independent candidate. All that information will be revealed once the official list of candidates comes out in 2023.