‘Baby felt so validated’: Mom gives baby food a try after her little one spits it out, and she discovers the disgusting truth

The world would be well on its way to becoming a much better place if we all strived to remember that everyone, at some point in their lives, was a baby; an innocent, helpless baby whose personhood is every bit as important as that of grown adults, and whose emotions are worthy of being recognized and heeded seriously.

This is to say that babies don’t cry for no reason. Sure, it’s an exhausting catch-all for the range of mild inconvenience-to-serious danger, but there’s always a “why” behind the wail, and TikTok‘s @lexinewby just got to the bottom of what might be one of the most important “why”s in her baby’s life.

As you can tell by the indignant squeals coming from the baby chair on this countertop, Lexi’s baby is none too pleased about having to eat the baby food that Lexi appears to be squeezing out of some kind of package. Lexi, ever the top-notch mom, elects to investigate the cause of this loud rendering of disappointment, because she knows that her baby isn’t just crying for the sake of crying.

Her field research leads her to trying the baby food for herself, and this turns out to be the culprit of her infant’s tears, as Lexi keels over multiple times while emitting her own disgusted noises, much to the delight of her baby, who can now relate to her mother on what’s probably a very important topic within the baby zeitgeist. Lexi then promises to feed her baby something else, and the baby’s delighted babble of a response speaks for itself.

Needless to say, the commenters were raving about this utterly wonderful momma-daughter interaction, recognizing the baby’s newfound joy as her way of saying “I told you so,” and cheering on Lexi for the wonderful job she’s doing as a mom.

Now, you may look at this video and try to recall if you’ve ever tasted baby food yourself, and perhaps subsequently wonder how many people have actually tried it or at least had the same thought as you. As it turns out, more people have incorporated baby food into their diets than you’d expect, and enough have done so that a weight loss diet centered around pureed baby food isn’t terribly uncommon.

But, as with most weight loss diets, the baby food diet has way too many risks to be worth it. According to Verywell Fit, the baby food diet is an extremely restrictive one and could therefore lead to disordered eating patterns, and that’s not even getting into the lack of calories, protein, and other nutrients that you’d have to find some work-around for. And at that point, you might as well just prioritize whole foods.

Needless to say, Lexi is probably put off from recreationally chowing down on baby food for the rest of her life, and because she took her baby’s emotions seriously, her baby will be missing out on that particular pain as well. From here on out, it’s applesauce, peas, tiny pieces of ham, and forever-renewed enthusiasm in the Newby household; some women really can have it all.

