Barnes and Noble’s 5-word hot take on banned books catches fire with readers

The banned book debate continues to roil its way through school districts and states across America, and now even corporate bookseller Barnes and Noble is chiming in on the issue.

The bookseller, which conveniently has an online Banned Books section, tweeted a simple and concise response to the ongoing issue.

Banning books seems pretty suspect. — Barnes & Noble (@BNBuzz) January 22, 2023

How does the bookseller define a banned book? Ones that “explore race, sexuality, and new concepts and ideas are still often prohibited by certain communities, although they can easily be purchased in most bookstores.”

Barnes and Noble cited books like “Art Spiegelman’s Maus, world-wide bestsellers like Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale, and household staples like Harry Potter.”

Of course, this is a pretty political issue so there are dissenting voices on both sides. Someone of course referenced Florida, where librarians are “prohibited from using any instructional materials that include critical race theory, culturally responsive teaching, social-emotional learning, social justice,” according to Edweek.org.

Y’all should host banned book workshops for students across Florida. — Erika Grohoski Peralta (@planet__hugger) January 23, 2023

Here’s another thought.

This person is calling for a clear delineation between two banning concepts.

Unless we're banning adult-themed books from areas open to children. There's a difference between "banning" and "limiting access to appropriate age groups". — Sean Lance (@seanlance77) January 25, 2023

Of course, the reference to the past.

Ya think. Isn't there a really troubling historical past about this that took place in the 30s? In Europe? — tellthetruth 🕯️🇺🇦🇺🇳 (@9_tellthetruth) January 24, 2023

This one is grateful for the list because it tells them what books to read.

Nearly every book that gets banned turns out to be a 5/5 amazing read. Banned books belong on everyone’s want-to-read or already-read list.



I read Maus last year and it’s easily one of the best books I have ever read.



Thank you for creating this page and for sharing the link. — Tuhin (@tuhin94) January 22, 2023

The free market agrees, but also brings up a good point.

I agreee 🎉🎉😛😝😝🙌🙌 I'm still not buying from you thoughhh too expensivee 😝😝🤑🤑 — joyce she/her/hers (@JoyceC415) January 23, 2023

Other notable celebrities have also spoken out against the practice, like genius horror writer Stephen King, who said “if they ban a book in your school, haul your ass to the nearest bookstore or library ASAP and find out what they don’t want you to read.”

Literacy advocate and Reading Rainbow host LeVar Burton has also discussed the issue. “Read the banned books, ya’ll. If they don’t want you to read it, there’s a reason why.”