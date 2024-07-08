‘Blanket Couple 2.0’: Couple get their freak on at a public beach so shamelessly that the police are called

If you can’t get your hands off your partner… then maybe you should stay indoors? Taking your libido to a public space is hardly the best idea, no matter how much of a heatwave we’re experiencing. It’s bad enough that the OG Blanket Couple desecrated a park in NYC. Now, another adventurous duo have taken their romp to the sandy shores of a Massachusetts beach. But please, the only “Sex on the Beach” anyone should be having is the delicious cocktail (extra ice, please!)

TikTok user Ada (@ada.108) wanted to enjoy a nice Independence Day at a beach in Massachusetts with her family. What she didn’t bargain for, however, was a drunk couple having sex in public right beside them under a blanket. In a now viral video with almost 5m likes, Ada shows the couple being warned to quit getting their freak on in public, but the couple kept denying anything was going on. Maybe, like the original couple, they’ll blame it on an “extreme game of twister.” Anyways, not long after, the police were called in to the beach.

Thankfully the cops put an end to the incident, and the video stops there. However, it’s pretty obvious what’s going to happen to the blanket couple. Firstly, public sex is illegal, and they’re most likely going to be registered as sex offenders. Moreover, there were kids present at that beach, which means they’ll be charged, and told to stay far away from public areas with children (that’s if they don’t end up in jail!).

In one of many follow-up videos, Ada shared that the couple in question sat right next to her family on the beach. She also said they were drunk, and wouldn’t react to anything, and even feigned ignorance when the cops showed up. In any case, if they’re not behind bars, they’ll probably think long and hard before attempting anything like that again!

