‘He threw me into a fence and plywood’: Girls explain the worst things their psycho ex-boyfriends put them through

Anyone who’s ever been in an abusive relationship can tell you about the million and one reasons they didn’t feel comfortable or safe leaving their relationship, no matter how much worse it got. It’s very much a situation of “you don’t get it until it happens to you.”

Recommended Videos

Which, when TikTok user @heyb1ghead shared a video of her and her friend discussing their past experiences with abusive relationships, definitely left people scratching their heads. Alexa and her friend Alex recount a list of actions their ex-boyfriends committed against them that somehow didn’t lead to an immediate end of the relationship. When the list starts off with one of the girls being thrown into “a fence and plywood in front of 50 of my friends and family,” you know you’re in for an interesting time, to say the least.

The rest of the list is (blessedly) nowhere near as violent as the first entry, but the recollections the girls continue to share are far from comforting. From sending money to someone who was consistently cheating on them to not wearing deodorant because “he didn’t think he needed it,” the girls laugh their way through a painful list of misdeeds as they cringe at their past partners. We’re hoping these were a few different guys and not a single perpetrator each, because if not these men deserve jail time.

Naturally, the comment section was singularly horrified by the treatment these girls went through. One commenter felt for the girls’ pain, saying “the trauma laughing is sooo real.” Another said “this MIGHT be the most insane line up of events I’ve ever heard.” 90 percent of the comments (thankfully) were also making sure the girls are taking something from this “fun” experience: “Please tell me y’all LEARNED from this!!!”

We join a bulk of TikTok in praying for the mental health of Alex and Alexa, and hoping that the next boys they find treat them a hell of a lot better than these dummies. That being said, the current state of dating apps don’t give us much hope.