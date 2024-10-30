‘He’s diabolical!’: Tim Walz put on blast for telling countless ‘disgusting’ lies, but wait it’s a lot more wholesome than it sounds

A TikTok user has gone viral after listing off all the “disgusting lies” vice presidential candidate Tim Walz has told while campaigning, but it’s far less serious than you think.

TikToker @scott_c_dpt (Scott) began his video quite forebodingly, telling viewers that Walz — who forms one half of the Democratic presidential ticket alongside Kamala Harris — had been caught in a bunch of “disgusting lies that have come to the surface.”

Given how accustomed we’ve become to the lies of Walz’ opponents, JD Vance and Donald Trump, beginning the video in this way might’ve sent a shiver down your spine. It isn’t long, however, before Scott reveals himself to be a world-class satirist, sifting through some popular figures of speech that sound like something Walz would say.

These figures of speech, while spoken commonly by everyone, could be considered factually inaccurate when taken in the literal sense, which leads Scott to ironically brand Walz a liar. “Tim Walz said ‘peace out girl scout’ to his daughter Hope last week,” Scott says, “but Fox News is reporting that Hope was never a girl scout.” Scott continues to skewer these popular sayings — which all have big dad energy — and attribute them to Walz for over a minute.

Walz has long been considered as kind of the football dad of America, after all. “At a grocery store last week, Walz claimed an item that didn’t scan was free, but in reality the item was regular price.” In perhaps the biggest dad-like image he creates of the VP candidate, Scott says Walz once claimed that “the Easter bunny hid a bunch of eggs in his yard, but video evidence shows that it was actually Tim Walz himself.”

Elsewhere in the video, Scott jokes that Walz lied when he said that he had all his ducks in a row (since he doesn’t own ducks), and fabricated a story about a grocery cart being “all gassed up” (because carts don’t run on gas). “It’s just one lie after another with Tim Walz,” Scott concluded, “if you know any other lies that Tim Walz has told please let me know in the comments.”

Naturally, that invitation opened a floodgate of hilarious replies, all of which recast common, Walz-like sayings as lies in a literal sense. “Once Tim Walz told his children he had eyes in the back of his head,” one user quipped. “Doctors have confirmed that he has never had eyes in the back of his head.” Another viewer attributed the figure of speech that it’s “raining cats and dogs in here” to Walz, but claimed he was lying because “in fact it was just raining regular old rain.”

Elsewhere, users said Walz had lied about loving his wife to the moon and back because he has never been to the moon, and that he once said “easy peasy lemon squeezy” despite the fact that “there wasn’t a single lemon in sight.” All these ironic lies led Scott and commenters to label Walz as “diabolical” and “disgusting,” with Scott sarcastically asking users “when will all the lies stop?”.

While it’s clearly a fun gimmick — that only works because Walz has such an affable spirit and lies far less than his Republican counterparts — some viewers issued a warning to Scott. “This is all fun and games until this video ends up on Fox,” one user wrote, while another referenced the 2021 reports that Trump had told tens of thousands of lies.

“Oh let’s hope they don’t start counting [Walz’ lies],” a user wrote, “we don’t want him to exceed 30,000 lies.”



