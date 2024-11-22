‘I love the f bombs’: Hairdresser proves she’s a cut above the rest when she pranks customer the same way twice in the same session

Getting your hair done is supposed to be a relaxing, fun experience, but sometimes, it can be stressful.

Recommended Videos

Some people find it difficult to relinquish control and hope that their hair turns out just the way they want it. It can also be challenging to sit still for that long or make small talk when they feel like they need to fill those awkward silences while their hairdresser gets to work.

Sometimes people get so nervous to communicate that they end up with a haircut that they have to hide under a hat for the next six months.

This turns what is supposed to be relaxing into a tense, anxiety-induced afternoon.

But hairdresser Suzie McLeod has figured out the perfect way to relieve the tension, keep her clients comfortable, and even have fun.

In the video she posted on TikTok, she consults her client about her haircut, gently brushing through her hair with her fingers. Then, while her client is mid-sentence, she pulls out a giant red comb and begins brushing through the hair.

It takes the client a minute to notice and when she does, she immediately starts cracking up, as does Suzie.

Once the two women pull themselves together, Suzie starts to dry the woman’s hair and then feigns the hairdryer dying. Instead, she pulls out a miniature red play hairdryer and gets her client cracking up all over again.

Her client, cracking up, throws a “What the f-” or two in there which Suzie says she loves because it means her clients are comfortable with her.

Seriously, can we all be Suzie’s client?

The largest takeaway in the comment section is that being a client to Suzie sounds like a dream job. Others noted that her laugh alone made the entire video. Seriously, each time she pulled out a prank prop, Suzie could barely hold it together. The minute her client noticed Suzie burst out laughing and simply could not stop.

Suzie’s laugh is joyous, full, and of glee, and commenters were attracted to it immediately.

One commenter shared that Suzie has been a prankster for the longest time. They said that she used to prank him all the time when they were teens. Some things never change.

According to the Mayo Clinic, infectious laughter like Suzie’s is extremely beneficial. It is known to lower stress by stimulating your organs and releasing endorphins into your brain. It soothes tension in your body and awkward situations. Long term, laughing a lot supports your immune system, relieves pain, and improves your mood, even fighting off depression.

So, from the looks of it, Suzie (and all of her clients) are going to live long, happy, stress-less lives, thanks to her hilarious pranks and infectious laughter.

And who knows, maybe the next time you feel awkward in the hair salon chair, you can pull an Uno reverse and pull out a giant comb or miniature hair dryer of your own.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy