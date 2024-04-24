‘Make sure your phone is hung up before you talk about someone’: Mom gets rude voicemail from son’s counselor she definitely wasn’t meant to hear

Accidentally sending a text message to the person you were trying to talk about, butt dialing while you’re gossiping, and forgetting to end a phone call before you express your disgust about the person you were talking to have become growing fears for all of us in the digital age.

What’s worse is being on the receiving end of such crucial mistakes. One mom took to TikTok to share the story of when she overheard a little too much from counselors at her son’s school.

After receiving a two-minute-long voicemail, she buckled up for a lengthy conversation with the school counselor. Instead, she found a brief message from school staff followed by a private conversation between staff members when they forgot to hang up the phone.

In the voicemail, the counselor said she probably hadn’t answered because she needed to get off her “cronies,” and that her day revolves around her kids and what happens at the school.

She proceeded to send the guidance counselor an email letting them know that she had missed the call because she had been working, but had the chance to listen to the entire message, advising them to remember to hang up the phone before saying anything about the person they had called.

The mom shared with her audience that due to her son’s severe anxiety, she was very involved with school psychologists and advocating for her child. When she ran into trouble with the counselor’s office earlier in the school year, she brought a friend with her to help advocate for herself and her child. Apparently, that rubbed the counselor’s office the wrong way and they recast her friend as her crony.

Commenters recommended that she follow up with the principal and the superintendent about the unprofessional behavior coming from the counselor’s office. Some even said that she should go ahead and call local news services.

She followed up letting concerned viewers know that she had copied the principal, vice principal, counselor, and school psychologist on her original email. They called back later with the Vice Principal and offered an apology for their “choice of words.”

Her husband even sent an email expressing his anger and disappointment with the whole situation, only for the counselor’s office to email back letting him know that the problem had already been addressed.

She took this as an opportunity to talk about how impossible it feels to be a parent in public schools. She says that if you’re involved with your child it feels like you’re being a helicopter parent but if you’re not involved then you’re neglectful. She finds the whole balance entirely impossible.

Parents in the comments seem to feel the same way, and are dedicated to making sure the staff members get the consequences that they deserve.

