‘My worst nightmare’: The help button is literally no help for woman trapped in an elevator

Do you have a fear of getting trapped in an elevator? If you do, you might want to look away now. If you don’t, well, then let’s see how you feel after reading this as you might just come away with a shiny new phobia.

TikTok user itsallegrak experienced what many would consider to be an actual nightmare come to life when they shared a video of themselves trapped in an elevator. As you should, Allegra pressed the handy-dandy help button and got through to someone to ask for assistance. Unfortunately, the interaction proved to be the exact opposite of helpful.

The filmed interaction is actually Allegra’s second time getting through to someone, but this one seems to be just as infuriating as the first. Allegra is informed that the previous operator called for someone who works at the building to assist her, but they won’t get there for another 20 minutes. The second operator casually asks if Allegra would like someone closer sent to help her, as if she’s offering to upgrade her cellphone package. A desperate Allegra eagerly responds “Yes, please. I’m begging you, please.”

Allegra is then forced to listen to country-style muzak as she’s placed on hold, and lets out a faintly hysterical laugh/cry. In a further clip, filmed sometime later, Allegra states that she’s been stuck in the elevator for about 45 minutes and is still waiting for someone to come and get her out. She ends the video announcing how she’s tempted to climb out of the maintenance hatch on the elevator’s ceiling. Who knows how that went, but local legends say Allegra is still in that elevator, still listening to that muzak.

While it’s not as bizarre a turn of events as getting your hair cut by an imposter or getting body-shamed by a cosmetic surgery clinic, TikTok was full of sympathy for Allegra’s plight, with many noting that they would not be able to handle the situation with as much humor or attitude and would be reduced to whimpering puddles on the floor. On the other hand, while this would be a nightmare scenario for most, one commenter admitted this sounds like their dream. “Coming from a mom, I would sit back and enjoy my vacation,” they said.

As Allegra was told in the video — to her frustration, as she’d already done it — the very first thing you should do if you find yourself trapped in an elevator is to make sure the doors really can’t open. Press and hold the open button for a full five seconds to see if that does anything. Again, just as Allegra did, you should then use the emergency contact or help button in order to let someone know you’re stuck inside. Unfortunately, yes, sometimes help can be slow in coming. To stop yourself from freaking out, however, you should be aware that you are perfectly safe: the elevator is secure and someone is on their way, even if they are taking their sweet time.