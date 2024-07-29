‘Now this is air jail’: Adorable pup keeps biting his humans when they trim his nails, so they come up with hilarious yet effective workaround

As the saying goes, dogs are humans’ best friends. They are never shy to demonstrate it through fierce loyalty and unconditional love. But like even the best of friends, they are not always keen on being cooperative and going along with everything you want them to do.

There are a few dogs who simply do not enjoy collaborating with you when it comes to certain necessary tasks like taking a bath, going to the veterinarian, or, as the cute pup in this viral TikTok video, having their nails trimmed. When your pet stubbornly refuses to cooperate with any of these responsibilities, sometimes you have to get creative.

This couple on TikTok decided that they needed to adopt a new tactic to clip their dog’s nails without risking a bite. What they came up with is amusing to everyone except their pup, Harlan.

Harlan’s villain origin story

Chrissy, Harlan’s owner who goes by bluegrass.brat on TikTok, was called to the kitchen by her boyfriend. Grabbing her phone to record, a humorous surprise awaits when she walks in. She films her hysterical reaction to seeing Harlan suspended from the ceiling using the contraption the couple bought with the purpose of trimming his nails. Her contagious wheezing laughter is a stark contrast to Harlan’s unamused glances.

“The dog is aware that you are finding amusement at his expense. 😂” wrote one commenter.

The purchase was definitely worth it. In another pinned TikTok, Chrissy shared the second part of Harlan’s nail-clipping saga, evidencing the success of their newly acquired contraption. It is clear the suspended pup does not appreciate having his nails clipped against his will, but now there is nothing he can do about it.

After a reluctantly suspended Harlan reached virality online, Chrissy posted a more recent video, showcasing how the couple decided to compensate the cute pup for the hearty laugh at his expense. The gifts have their desired effect in eliciting Harlan’s excitement. It may be that all is forgiven, at least, until it is time for another nail-trimming session.

