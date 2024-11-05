Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Hilarious father-daughter duo bond over getting bullied by an airborne water bottle
Screengrabs via @brookespicher/TikTok
Category:
Social Media
News

‘Oh my that water bottle had it OUT for yall’: Hilarious father-daughter duo bond over getting bullied by an airborne water bottle

This is real girl dad energy.
Margarida Bastos
Margarida Bastos
|

Published: Nov 5, 2024 09:56 am

You can tell someone has a good relationship with their dad when they can do activities together like two great friends who share a sense of humor, and sometimes a single brain cell. That said, this adorably comedic father-daughter duo on TikTok is a perfect example.

Recommended Videos

This so-called “water bottle fan challenge” sounds like a bad idea prone to abide by Murphy’s Law, which is to say that my dad and I would probably agree to try out together had we a ceiling fan. It’s not like the prospect of getting smacked in the face by a gyrating water bottle suspended from the ceiling fan comes off as particularly appealing, but after watching how Brooke – whose TikTok handle is @brookespicher – and her dad have such a blast partaking in the borderline masochistic challenge, one can feel tempted to try out for oneself at the cost of a few bruises but plenty of laughter.  

I’m now a fan of these two

@brookespicher

He’s so dramatic. #Halloween #Foryou #fyp

♬ original sound – brooke

If you happen to be having a mediocre day and your mood could use a boost, Brooke and her dad’s playful antics and contagious laughs are sure to lift your spirits, or at the very least, bring a smile to your face. So much so that multiple commenters agreed that, while their dodging skills are nothing to boast about, the pair must take home the title of the most amusing attempt at the “water bottle fan challenge.”

“Best water bottle fan challenge I’ve ever seen!!” wrote one netizen, “You guys are hilarious I couldn’t stop laughing.”

What is this viral water bottle challenge, you may ask? Well, it’s quite simple – pretty much what you can see in Brooke and her dad’s filmed attempt. You suspend a water bottle from a spinning ceiling fan, blindfold yourself, and then try your best not to be brutalized by what would otherwise be an inanimate object. Well, it is certainly not the dumbest trend to have come out of TikTok.

Other users had to point out the character arc that Brooke’s dad underwent. In a matter of two minutes of getting ambushed by a water bottle that’s clearly out for blood, her father went from being worried about his daughter’s wellbeing to wishing she experienced the receptacle’s wrath as much as him: “At first him saying “are you ok honey” to saying “there we go, is she getting hit now?”

Due to Brooke’s “water bottle fan challenge” having reached virality, a few TikTok users were compelled to take a look at some of her older videos and discovered that this recent challenge wasn’t a one-off, the father and daughter truly have a special bond and have a fun time making videos together, as this one from 2020 also encapsulates:

@brookespicher

dad and daughter bonding #fyp #foryoupage

♬ Because of You – Ne-Yo

It would have been entertaining to watch how Brooke brought up this challenge to her dad and how much convincing it took – if any convincing at all –  for him to agree to suffer with her to the Internet’s amusement. Even though the UFO (unpredictable flying object) was ruthless and unrelenting in its assault, it is clear that playing this silly game will be a core memory for father and daughter alike.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Margarida Bastos
Margarida Bastos
Margarida has been a content writer for nearly 3 years. She is passionate about the intricacies of storytelling, including its ways of expression across different media: films, TV, books, plays, anime, visual novels, video games, podcasts, D&D campaigns... Margarida graduated from a professional theatre high school, holds a BA in English with Creative Writing, and is currently working on her MA thesis.