‘Oh my that water bottle had it OUT for yall’: Hilarious father-daughter duo bond over getting bullied by an airborne water bottle

You can tell someone has a good relationship with their dad when they can do activities together like two great friends who share a sense of humor, and sometimes a single brain cell. That said, this adorably comedic father-daughter duo on TikTok is a perfect example.

This so-called “water bottle fan challenge” sounds like a bad idea prone to abide by Murphy’s Law, which is to say that my dad and I would probably agree to try out together had we a ceiling fan. It’s not like the prospect of getting smacked in the face by a gyrating water bottle suspended from the ceiling fan comes off as particularly appealing, but after watching how Brooke – whose TikTok handle is @brookespicher – and her dad have such a blast partaking in the borderline masochistic challenge, one can feel tempted to try out for oneself at the cost of a few bruises but plenty of laughter.

I’m now a fan of these two

If you happen to be having a mediocre day and your mood could use a boost, Brooke and her dad’s playful antics and contagious laughs are sure to lift your spirits, or at the very least, bring a smile to your face. So much so that multiple commenters agreed that, while their dodging skills are nothing to boast about, the pair must take home the title of the most amusing attempt at the “water bottle fan challenge.”

“Best water bottle fan challenge I’ve ever seen!!” wrote one netizen, “You guys are hilarious I couldn’t stop laughing.”

What is this viral water bottle challenge, you may ask? Well, it’s quite simple – pretty much what you can see in Brooke and her dad’s filmed attempt. You suspend a water bottle from a spinning ceiling fan, blindfold yourself, and then try your best not to be brutalized by what would otherwise be an inanimate object. Well, it is certainly not the dumbest trend to have come out of TikTok.

Other users had to point out the character arc that Brooke’s dad underwent. In a matter of two minutes of getting ambushed by a water bottle that’s clearly out for blood, her father went from being worried about his daughter’s wellbeing to wishing she experienced the receptacle’s wrath as much as him: “At first him saying “are you ok honey” to saying “there we go, is she getting hit now?”

Due to Brooke’s “water bottle fan challenge” having reached virality, a few TikTok users were compelled to take a look at some of her older videos and discovered that this recent challenge wasn’t a one-off, the father and daughter truly have a special bond and have a fun time making videos together, as this one from 2020 also encapsulates:

It would have been entertaining to watch how Brooke brought up this challenge to her dad and how much convincing it took – if any convincing at all – for him to agree to suffer with her to the Internet’s amusement. Even though the UFO (unpredictable flying object) was ruthless and unrelenting in its assault, it is clear that playing this silly game will be a core memory for father and daughter alike.

