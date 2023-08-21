‘She sounds so done with you’: Guy is willing to make a fool of himself to embarrass mom in grocery store

For many of us, life’s singular goal is to embarrass our mother. While the endeavor usually entails purposely mispronouncing food orders at a busy restaurant, one TikTok user has gone to extreme and downright hilarious lengths to humiliate his mother, much to the delight of fellow grocery shoppers.

In a recent viral video that has amassed nearly 600,000 likes, TikTok personality @officialmightyduck sent his mom into a tizzy in the deli section of a local grocery store. After convincing his mother to record him in the public setting (her first mistake), the prankster lets out an explosive, baby-like wail in full view of passersby.

After catching a few giggles and well-deserved side-eyes from shoppers, the son — lovingly referred to as “Duck” by his mother — begins to protest being filmed, despite asking to be recorded moments earlier. What results is a masterclass causing a scene, as Duck yells for his mom to “stop recording me.”

Letting out the kind of tired sigh that could only come from someone who has dealt with these antics for years, Duck’s mom assures the shoppers that “We are together, I promise.” Her willingness to go along with the charade is perhaps to be expected, given that Duck has gained much of his following through hilarious ribbing of his family members.

@officialmightyduck 😂😂😂. I caught my mother in law stealing 😂😂😂. Her reaction was everything 😂 ♬ original sound – MightyDuck

In a similar grocery store prank, @officialmightyduck jump-scares his mother-in-law with a shriek as she’s collecting bananas, while other videos show him peskily asking for his mother’s food (classic momma’s boy antics). Echoing her grievances, users flocked to Duck’s video to side with his mother, writing that she “sounds so done with you.”

“Can’t take him nowhere,” another TikToker quipped, while others laughed at the fact that Duck is “always messing with her.” While the TikTok trend of shouting in public places is nothing new, the addition of a bemused mother is hilariously novel and will soon have moms across the world rolling their eyes in annoyance.