‘That fit be dripping’: Girl’s fit check takes a turn when she massively misjudges the depth of an innocent-looking puddle

There are days when you throw on leggings or sweats because anything else seems like a horrible idea, and then there are times when the day calls for a more put-together outfit. When the latter happens, you want to celebrate it and make sure your friend appreciates the effort you put in.

TikTok account @barstoolsports shared a video of a girl showing off her adorable outfit for her friend. Just another day, right? Well, not so quick. She thought she was stepping back into a shallow puddle, but she fell in instead!

It’s tough not to gasp when watching this regular fit check that became totally chaotic. One person commented, “Ok that puddle had NO BUSINESS being that deep.” Many agreed that it seemed like a shallow puddle. Another TikTok user wrote, “That fit be dripping,” which is the best way to describe this whole deal. Is there anything worse than having your daily moment of fashion expression ruined by water? I wonder how long her outfit took to dry, or if she threw it in the washing machine right away. Did the clothing smell awful, too? What exactly was in that puddle? So many questions.

Another user found a silver lining in an awkward and uncomfortable moment: “At least you didn’t have your phone with you.” Can you imagine if she had ruined her iPhone, too?! If she was holding her cellphone or had it in her pocket, she would have joined the long list of people whose iPhones have tragically been lost to water. Raise your hand if you’ve accidentally dropped your beloved phone in the toilet. Although, as CNET.com explains, some phones are “water resistant,” someone will likely ruin their phone if they swim with it.

How likely is it that this puddle wasn’t actually a puddle at all and could be considered a pond? As Prof. Jeremy Biggs told The Guardian, “we call things down to 1 sq metre a pond, so then it’s below that we have puddles.” As the publication noted, deep puddles can be dangerous for drivers. But how dangerous is it when someone does a fit check and falls into a puddle or a pond? This girl didn’t appear hurt and laughed it off as she picked herself up and got ready to walk away, but it could have been a lot worse.

As one TikTok user pointed out, the girl fell so far into the puddle that she spit out some water, and that’s the sketchiest part of falling into a puddle. Newsweek reported that puddles have parasites, viruses, and bacteria. Did you want that info? Me neither! Dr. Sarah Gorman said it’s a terrible idea for dogs to swallow puddle water because there are also chemicals such as pesticides. Gross. At least if you live in NYC, you can rest assured that the contents of sewers don’t end up in puddles, although there is bacteria in that water, too. A lot of cities don’t have great tap water, either, so it’s easy to assume that if you fell in a puddle, you don’t want to drink that H20.

Anytime I want to do a quick fit check, I’m staying far away from any kind of water. Even my shower or kitchen sink. As this TikTok proved to us all, you can never be too careful.

