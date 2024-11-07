‘This enraged me’: Dog owner appalled when she discovers dogwalker filmed TikTok videos of himself mistreating her pet

Doodles, or a poodle crossbred with one of several other kinds of dog, are controversial, but that still doesn’t justify mistreating the animals, according to a recent TikTok post from Maddie, the person behind the popular channel @social_work_therapy_dog.

Recommended Videos

Maddie is a doodle owner but posts about problematic doodle-breeding practices. Though cute, doodles often have health and behavior issues. And since doodles are trendy, breeders often prioritize commercial concerns in the breeding conditions rather than the dogs’ health and well-being. Still, Maddie always stresses none of these issues are the doodle’s fault and encourages everyone in her posts to treat doodles with care and respect.

In her recent post, though, Maddie calls out another since-deleted TikTok post showing a man holding a doodle to the camera. “Imagine sending someone you think you can trust for boarding or dog-walking services, and you see them post this about your dog,” Maddie says.

“What’s wrong with doodles? Apart from f***ing everything”

Maddie’s clip then cuts to the original post from @lunamoons.gc.dogs, and in it, the man answers a question about doodle issues. While holding the appealing, well-behaved pup, he callously says, “What’s wrong with doodles? Apart from f***ing everything,” before tossing the dog aside. His post then cuts to another shot of himself holding the dog, captioned, “Hear that thud??” before dropping the dog again.

Maddie then points out that in the comments, the dog’s owner said they paid the man for his services, only to have him mistreat their dog online. Lunamoons seems to not know what the commenter is referring to, but the commenter then says they paid him to walk their dog only to come across two videos of the man bad-mouthing the breed and then dropping their dog from what they say is a height of 5 feet. (Luna disputes it was that far.)

The original posts were deleted

Maddie then says the original doodle posts were deleted, but she points out the man follows her, so he’s aware she’s a doodle owner and wonders how he might treat her dog if he was taking care of it. Maddie reiterates she seeks to educate people about doodle-breeding issues, but that doesn’t mean you get to treat the dogs poorly.

Maddie says, “It’s okay if you don’t agree with the breeding practices behind somebody’s dog, but that doesn’t mean you get to treat them like s**t because of it.”

Supporters showed up in Maddie’s comments, adding, “That’s crazy.. what if that dog was a rescue? What if it had underlying medical condition? I’ve seen small dogs at the vet for broken legs that they got jumping off furniture, but this is a new level.” And then, “This enraged me so much!!! How dare he!!!”

In another Maddie post, she explains why she disagrees with doodle-breeding practices and discourages people from buying them. There’s no breeding standard, she says. Because doodles are poodles potentially interbred with one of several other breeds, they each look and behave differently and have bone and other health issues, she adds.

Most importantly, though, Maddie holds her dog in the post, which she doesn’t drop or toss. In the comments on that post, one of Maddie’s followers says, “Any reasoning anyone gives for wanting a doodle can easily be [rebutted] with ‘u can get that in a standard poodle.'”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy