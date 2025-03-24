TikTok comedian Garron Noone temporarily leaves social media amid Conor McGregor immigration claim backlash

Irish TikToker Garron Noone disappeared from social media over the weekend after receiving backlash from the people of the internet. The popular comedian voiced his opinions on Conor McGregor and immigration in Ireland which prompted some heavy criticism.

Noone is known for making relatively lighthearted content on TikTok but after Conor McGregor’s recent statements in which he claimed “Ireland is at the cusp of potentially losing its Irishness” due to the “illegal immigration racket,” fans asked the TikToker to talk about the situation. However, what Noone had to say left a bad taste in a few people’s mouths.

What did Garron Noone say?

In his initial video talking about the subject Noone explained that the situation would not be something he’d be able to cover in a short video as it requires so much context. He did give his opinion on the UFC boxer stating, “I don’t think he’s a good person, I don’t think it’s particularly hard to find evidence of that.” He then goes on to say that he understands why people agree with what McGregor is saying.

Noone claims that “there absolutely is an immigration issue in Ireland,” however, he went on to specify “that doesn’t mean that people feel like we shouldn’t take the refugees that we’re able to take. It doesn’t mean that people feel like people shouldn’t be able to come here for better opportunities.”

He addresses a lot of other issues Ireland is facing, such as quality of life going down and cities becoming less safe. While not necessarily caused by immigration Noone believes that not addressing these factors turn people to far-right extremism.

The response from the internet

While some agreed with what he was trying to say, others believed that his argument was very vague and could be misinterpreted, for example his mention of crime and immigration could be interpreted as him implying there was a link. While that doesn’t seem to be his intention it’s difficult to tell. Others went as far as calling him outright racist.

Can we stop pretending and making out what Garron Noone said was a mistake or ‘just an opinoin’.



If you loved his comedy praise the comedy not his dishonest opinion on immigration that unfurls hate.



The last part —Nobody can push you to be racist unless you’re a racist. pic.twitter.com/dcm5b0ctRb — DOZA🧐 (@lil_doza) March 21, 2025

Amid the backlash Noone quietly deactivated his social media accounts and in his absence the internet did its thing. Far right figureheads such as Tristan Tate and Katie Hopkins came out in his defense, which only made him look worse.

When Tristan Tate, Katie Hopkins & Peadar Toibin are supporting things you say, it’s time to do some soul searching



By Garron – and by everyone jumping to his defence#GarronNoone #notdelicious https://t.co/88B7C75Wr3 pic.twitter.com/BrzSGnKe4E — Karen Sugrue 🏳️‍⚧️ 🇵🇸 (@KarSugrue) March 22, 2025

Meanwhile, his decision to disappear left people frustrated as they believed that his initial video needed a more in depth explanation.

Others were angry at the “woke mob” for canceling Noone for a relatively level-headed, if slightly misinformed opinion.

The treatment of Garron Noone is the exact reason everyone in this country should be afraid of the woke “far left”. They are in a minority, they are loud and they are extremely narcissistic. pic.twitter.com/YUUw2lLVmf — Elaine Mullally ☘️ (@_mullally_el_) March 21, 2025

Garron Noone returns

Noone reactivated his accounts earlier today and gave people the more in depth explanation they were asking for. In it he addresses the criticisms people directed towards him, thanking those who disagreed with him and expressed their opinions in good faith. He also admitted that his points were too vague and open to interpretation, “I definitely could have communicated it better and that is 100% on me.”

He also distanced himself from the far right figures who came out in support of him to push their own agenda saying it was, “absolutely horrifying to me and the last thing that I would want.”

In the end Noone still claims he stands by what was said in the first video although his latest post does clear things up a bit. It seems that most are happy to have him back even if they don’t fully agree with him.

