‘Towing a toy car is outrageous’: Would-be-record-breaking toy car travels nearly cut short when no-nonsense cops threaten to ruin the fun

A couple of content creators have been going viral lately as they have been documenting their record breaking journey across Florida in some Freddo toy cars on TikTok

All kinds of crazy content can be found on the wonderful app known as TikTok, from someone getting trapped in an elevator thanks to a schoolgirl’s project, to straight up murder mysteries. But Lauren Lee and her partner in crime, Cassie Aran, have amassed a pretty sizable following as people tune in to watch the pair make a 500-mile-long record-breaking trek from Jacksonville to Key West. Of course, it’s no ordinary journey as the pair are making their way to their destination in a couple of toy cars that don’t even go above 11 miles per hour!

While the pair had been making good progress on their journey so far they hit a bit of a speed bump when driving over the Seven Mile Bridge. The two women were unfortunately pulled over by a cop although the reason for why he pulled them over isn’t exactly clear. Lauren isn’t able to get answers from him and at one point he even threatens to tow their “vehicles.” Lauren continues to document the situation, venting to her phone as she waits for the cops to decide what they’re doing.

“We haven’t been in the road once. And you can’t tow them as an unregistered vehicle. They’re not even real vehicles.”

Part of me wants to see the cop try and call in a tow truck to take the toy cars away just to see how ridiculous they would look while doing so. Those who had been keeping up with Lauren’s journey were equally shocked by this turn of events as she was.

“Calling a tow truck for electric toy cars? Man this guy has been hitting the pipe HARD!”

“I don’t even think that he knows the statutes himself.”

“He’s trying to tow a toy car 😭”

To be fair to the officer, the Seven Mile Bridge is said to be a pretty dangerous stretch of road, so perhaps he was trying to prevent anyone from being hurt. Lauren admits in the video that she’d been told how perilous it was, but they had come prepared, with another friend driving alongside them on his motorbike as an escort. Either way, to even suggest towing a toy car that’s incapable of going faster than a running pace is wild.

Thankfully the cop decided against confiscating their cars and so they were able to continue on their journey to Key West. However, Lauren is still pretty confused as to why they were stopped in the first place and it seems the officer wasn’t able to provide any sort of answer for her.

You can see from the videos that neither of the women drove irresponsibly or took their vehicles onto the road, so it’s odd that they were stopped. Regardless, the journey is ultimately a success and hopefully, we can get some more context to what happened with the cops, maybe in an update video once the pair are done celebrating their monumental achievement.

