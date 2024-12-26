‘What is RJ doing to make her believe that’: Pro-level prank sees caller convince an outraged mom that her son spent thousands on farm animals

Prank calls used to be the go-to pastime… and now they’re making a comeback. Even in today’s tech-savvy world, outrageous prank calls can still deliver laughs with the right mix of wit and timing.

That’s exactly what Cassandra Bowman (@cassandrabowman) excels at. A self-proclaimed “semi-professional full-time-part time prank caller,” she never fails to deliver. In one of her TikTok posts, she pranks a New Jersey mom named Karen who has a hilarious reaction upon learning that a bunch of farm animals are being shipped to her home.

“Hello, hello, hello! Is this Karen?” Cassandra says. She then proceeds to say that there are a few animals being delivered to her home as they speak, but she needs “vocal confirmation because…” Karen then cuts her off saying, “What?” She can be heard yelling to her son RJ in the background, saying, “RJ, do you have animals coming over here?” She calls RJ over to find out what’s going on.

Users noted that RJ must have done something in the past for his mom to immediately assume that he had something to do with the animals. Karen, seething mad, addresses RJ and says, “Oh you f**king a**hole. Are you kidding me?” She puts Cassandra on speaker, and she continues the prank saying there are “three pigs, and two llamas,” as well as an additional “bonus animal, which would be an ox.” Karen, speaking to RJ, says, “What the f**k are you doing?” Her son starts explaining, but she cuts him off saying, “No, no, no, no, no.”

Karen politely tells Cassandra that she doesn’t know what RJ is up to, and that she doesn’t want the animals delivered. Cassandra says that it may be a bad time but there are also “nine more ducks on the way” as well as a “brown and black-and-white cow.” Cassandra didn’t stop there, though, and told Karen that RJ also ordered two horses. In a calm voice, Karen asks how much the two horses cost, to which Cassandra answers, “That’s gonna be monthly payments of $1,200” for 96 months.

It keeps getting better and better, as Cassandra says all the animals need a rabies vaccine, as one of the ducks is infected and the pigs have AIDS. “Oh you f**ker,” Karen screams at RJ. She can’t do anything about it as she believes the animals are already on their way, and it would take about five days for them to be taken away if she wanted them gone. “I am in shock right now. Holy s**t,” she says. Karen, seemingly at her wit’s end, tells RJ to call his father. RJ can be heard in the background saying in his defense, “I wanted to help.”

The hilarious prank call has gone viral, with more than 7.4 million views. One commenter asked, “What is RJ doing to make her believe that?” One user bearing the same name as RJ (@RJsam4747) then responded in the comments section, writing, “I brought home chickens and ducks like 4 times.” The prank call was apparently RJ’s sister’s (@lemonade53) idea, and he was in on it. Many found it hilarious how Karen was so polite with Cassandra while cursing out RJ in the background.

RJ uploaded a TikTok video showing his mom and his ducks frolicking in a wide open space outside their home. One commenter wrote, “You would’ve actually had space for the animals,” to which RJ responded, “That’s what I been saying.” We wouldn’t be surprised if he one day actually fills all that space with the animals he “wanted to help.”

