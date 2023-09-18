Is iOS 17 already released? How to install Apple’s latest iPhone OS

With so much talk about the much-anticipated iPhone update known as iOS 17, it’s worth wondering: is the Apple software upgrade available to download on my phone now?

You will need to make sure your iPhone is a model from 2018 or newer for the update to work on your phone since older models won’t be eligible to install it. From there, you will be treated to a number of nifty upgrades, such as adding gesture-triggered 3D augmented reality effects, such as fireworks or confetti, to videos. With the update’s emphasis on personalization, you’ll also be able to do things like create your own custom stickers from your photos to use in iMessage and customize the screen that others see when you are calling them. Now let’s get to the nitty gritty: is the update available now and how can it be installed?

If you’re eager to install iOS 17 on your device, you’re in luck: the upgrade is available now. However, you may be wondering how to install it. What you’re going to want to do is go to Settings, the application with a gear illustration. From there, go to “general” (which has another gear icon), then select Software Update.

Once you’ve got iOS 17 installed, you can enjoy the many benefits it offers, including Live Voicemail, a real-time transcription that shows you the words from a voicemail you receive while the message is being recorded. You’ll also now be able to leave a video voice message when doing a Facetime call in the event the person on the other end does not answer you. Other Apple products that received software updates on the same day as iPhone include Apple Watch, Apple TV, and iPad.