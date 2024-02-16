Do we know who’s behind the Bronx station shooting?

Here we go again – New York City dealing with the aftermath of a gun-related incident. At the Mount Eden subway station on Jerome Avenue, Bronx on Feb. 12, at around 4:30 pm, the northbound platform for train number four witnessed a new public shooting, leaving five injured and one dead. Authorities are meticulously piecing together the puzzle with the help of eyewitnesses and surveillance cameras.

Among the wounded, a 14-year-old girl took a bullet in the foot, a 15-year-old boy in the thigh and ear, a 28-year-old man in the right arm, a 29-year-old woman in the face and neck, and a 71-year-old suffered unspecified injuries. All are in stable condition, undergoing treatment with hopes for recovery. Unfortunately, not everyone shares the same fate — 35-year-old Obed Beltran-Sanchez met a tragic end, pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital due to a gunshot wound in his chest.

MTA CEO Janno Lieber commented on the tragedy:

“New York is in mourning for the six people who were harmed, including one who lost his life, but also for New Yorkers who were just trying to get home and were caught in the middle of senseless violence,”

Gunfire amidst rush hour turmoil

The conflict erupted on the train between two rival teenage gangs, starting as a verbal dispute and quickly escalating into physical violence. According to reports, at least one person fired a shot on the train before the clash moved onto the platform at Mount Eden station during rush hour. Among the crowd of tired New Yorkers heading home from work, witness Ms. Yanesa Ortega, 29, described the alarming scene of gunshots echoing amidst the station’s pedestrian traffic.

“We heard a lot of shots when the train stopped. The bullets fell under the station. We saw everybody screaming and running down the stairs,” Ms. Ortega recalled.

As the doors swung open, the shooters unleashed a barrage of gunfire, leaving innocent bystanders caught in the crossfire. Multiple 911 calls flooded in, alerting officers to the chaotic scene at the station. Chief of Transit Michael M. Kemper from the Police Department revealed that upon arrival, they discovered three victims on the platform, two on the street, and another making their way to a nearby hospital.

A deep-rooted gang rivalry

Investigators revealed the trio of gunmen unleashed around 19 rounds both inside and outside the train, suspecting one victim, the 15-year-old male, was among them. In a relentless pursuit, the police scoured surveillance footage, sharing suspect images for public help. The hunt paid off with the Thursday morning arrest of a 16-year-old suspect by the U.S. Marshals Regional Task Force outside his Bronx apartment on West 172 Street. With a prior record for attempted robbery, he now faces murder charges, though his specific role in the clash is yet to be determined.

With two out of three suspects apprehended, the shooting dynamics are becoming clearer. The feuding gangs, known as “DBlock” and “Burnside,” have a history of violent incidents covered by the media.

NYPD Chief Joseph Kenny asserts that the deadly Bronx subway clash originated from a long-lasting gang rivalry, with the two groups previously involved in a similar shooting on Jan. 15. It appears that their chance encounter on the same train last Monday reignited past hostilities, prompting them to settle the score. The search for the last suspect continues, and the police urge anyone with information to come forward through Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.

In the midst of it all, voices like First Deputy Commissioner Tania Kinsella are calling on the public to trust the city’s safety initiatives, treating the Bronx incident as an isolated event. MTA Chairman Janno Lieber highlights the success of their ongoing efforts in reducing crime rates but acknowledges the specific challenges in the Bronx. With that in mind, there’s a growing chorus advocating for a boost in resources for police patrolling around stations.

As the investigations race forward, the persistent concern about guns in public spaces remains a top priority. Echoing this sentiment, MTA CEO Janno Lieber emphasizes: “We’ve got to keep pushing. Guns have no place in New York in the public space.”