10 Devil Fruits we might see in One Piece season 2

For some, it is the greatest live-action attempt to ever surface from Netflix. To others, it’s just yet another excuse for non-anime fans to experience peak fiction. Whichever may be your opinion in this matter, the truth is, One Piece‘s live-action has surely surpassed everyone’s expectations, especially after the disaster attempts that we faced – Death Note, Cowboy Bebop, Fullmetal Alchemist, I can go on, but for your sake, I won’t.

Considering it jumped up to the top of the charts in the following weeks after its release, it absolutely came as no surprise that the series was confirmed a season 2 not long after. Now new fans ought to become acquainted with the power core of One Piece – Devil Fruits. While we haven’t seen many fruits yet, you’ll soon come to notice that from the Grand Line forward, Devil Fruit users become a norm in the story, so here are the ones we’ll likely be seeing in the second season.

Smoke-Smoke Fruit (Smoker)

Season 1 ended on quite the cliffhanger, with someone burning down Luffy’s first bounty poster. One Piece fans are already well aware of who this individual is because no one smokes two cigars at the same time other than Smoker. Likely the antagonist for the next season, Smoker wields the Smoke-Smoke Logia-Type fruit, that bestows him the power to generate, manipulate, and even become smoke. It will be the first Logia fruit introduced in the series – if all goes according to plan.

Slip-Slip Fruit (Alvida)

We’ve already established that Alvida and Buggy will 100% make their villainous duo debut in season 2, but we have yet to experience Alvida’s devil fruit. In fact, we’re not even aware that she will have devil fruit but it will be evident after Alvida has a major transformation in the series, thanks to the Slip-Slip fruit that bestowed her the power to turn her body very slippery. In fact, her entire appearance changes, as she loses an immense amount of body fat upon eating the devil fruit. This will be a controversial fruit, but it is what it is.

Wax-Wax Fruit (Mr.3)

Assuming we won’t fully reach the Alabasta arc during the second season, the audience will only meet a selected few members of the Baroque works. One of them will surely be Mr.3, also known as Galdino. This agent of the Baroque Works group has the power to manipulate, generate, and become wax through the Wax-Wax fruit. It is also a Logia-type devil fruit, and we will meet him for the very first time in Little Garden.

Munch Munch Fruit (Wapol)

Wapol is also one of the antagonists the Straw Hats will be facing in season 2 of One Piece, as the main villain in the Drum Island arc. From this point forward, you can assume that every single antagonist will have a devil fruit at some point or another, and in Wapol’s case, his is the Chomp-Chomp fruit. As you can assume from the name, his fruit bestows upon him the power to enlarge his mouth and chomp away everything in his sight as he pleases.

Human-Human Fruit (Tony Tony Chopper)

We’re not yet sure how exactly Chopper is going to look like – but he will surely be a CGI challenge for everyone involved. Still, he is the only confirmed straw hat to be joining the crew in the future season (hinted by Eiichiro Oda himself, who talked about the crew needing a doctor), so one thing’s for certain: we will see the normal variation of the Human-Human Zoan fruit – the very first one in the series – that allows Chopper to walk on two legs, and talk like a human.

Bomb-Bomb Fruit (Mr.5)

Yet another one of the Baroque Workers that will be appearing even before the group’s real introduction in Alabasta, is Gem. He first appears in the Whiskey Peak arc, as one of the main antagonists of that bit of story. Although hardly a real threat, Gem’s Paramecia fruit allows him to create blasts and explosions using any part of his body – without sustaining any injuries. Despite Gem not hurting from the explosions, they have quite the power surge to them.

Ox-Ox Fruit (Dalton)

One of the many companions in Straw Hats’ long journey is Dalton. Albeit he is initially introduced with quite the hostile ambiance surrounding him, we immediately notice that he is more of a friend than a foe. During the Drum Island arc, Dalton has one of the few Zoan-type Devil fruits introduced in the series: the Ox-Ox fruit. Much like Chopper’s own power, Dalton is capable of turning into an Ox, fully or even partially.

Sand-Sand Fruit (Crocodile)

We can’t say for sure yet whether Crocodile will make his debut in season 2 since Netflix has yet to confirm which arcs will be covered. However, if we are fortunate enough to encounter the (now) former warlord of the sea during the second season, the Sand-Sand fruit is undeniably something we’ll be able to experience. As the name suggests, Crocodile is capable of manipulating or even turning into sand at will, with his only direct weakness being water.

Kilo-Kilo Fruit (Miss Valentine)

If you don’t yet know this, here’s a piece of information: Baroque workers never work alone. For the exception of Mr.2, each team is made up of a female and male agent, and you’ve seen Gem, but here’s Miss Valentine. Much like her partner, Miss Valentine also has a Devil Fruit that is none other than the Kilo-Kilo fruit. This fruit allows her to weigh between 1 kilo, to 10,000 kilos (sorry, Americans) without changing the shape of her body.

Copy-Copy Fruit (Mr.2)

Here’s the aforementioned Mr.2. Also known as Bon Clay, or Bentham, he will also be introduced as one of the Baroque Workers’ agents to appear before Alabasta. Not only will his design be quite the spectacle, but his devil fruit power will surely be somewhat of a challenge. He ate the Copy-Copy fruit at some point in his life, which bestowed upon him the power to shift into someone else’s identical appearance – much to the Straw Hats’ delight.