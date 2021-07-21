60 Million Netflix Users Watched Robert Downey Jr.’s New Show In Its First Month

Ever since the eight-episode first season dropped on June 4th, fans have been waiting with bated breath to discover if DC Comics adaptation Sweet Tooth – which was produced by Robert Downey Jr. – would be getting renewed for another run of whimsical adventures. While we’re still on tenterhooks about the future of Gus and Jep, it’s looking more likely than ever after Netflix revealed the impressive viewership numbers.

Sweet Tooth spent a lot of time nestled in the upper echelons of the platform’s Top 10 most-watched list, and the streamer has now revealed the show drew in 60 million households in the first four weeks it was available. That’s good enough to make creator and showrunner Jim Mickle’s fantasy favorite the sixth most-watched English-language original series in Netflix history, and it additionally sneaks onto the global all-time chart in eighth.

Sweet Tooth was watched by 60 million Netflix subscribers in its first 28 days.#SweetTooth pic.twitter.com/iYD7KWN02n — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) July 20, 2021

We’ve heard plenty of rumor and speculation that Sweet Tooth would be coming back for another round, and even though that’s still to be confirmed by Netflix, it feels like an inevitability now the data is in. After all, no network or streaming service would surely be foolish enough to pass up the opportunity to renew their eight most popular episodic project ever, and it’s clear the people are desperate for it to happen.

The eighth and final episode ended on a cliffhanger, and there’s nothing more infuriating than when a show ends with a stinger designed to set up another season that never comes. The good news is that Sweet Tooth almost certainly isn’t going to suffer the same fate, and having seen production on the first run delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Season 2 will hopefully be able to come flying out of the blocks whenever that green light arrives.