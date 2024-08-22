’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ Tell All part 5 release date confirmed

After 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, comes the juicy Tell-All episodes! So far, this season’s reunion has been bittersweet. As expected, there have been shocking revelations and longtime confrontations finally spilling over and keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. But what’s to be expected from the final episode?

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After’s Tell All heats up

90 Day Fiance:Happily Ever After has been a whirlwind of surprises. The season featured returning fan favorite couples, including some controversial pairs. However, the Tell All episodes are always a special treat for fans all on their own. It is on these episodes that couples Jasmine and Gino, Ashley and Manuel, Alexei and Loren, Sophie and Rob, Angela and Michael, and even exes Big Ed and Liz come together to hash out more than a few issues before they go back to their daily lives.

The Tell All episodes began airing on July 29th, as the 20th episode of the current eighth season of the reality series. So far, fans have had some pretty interesting highlights, like Kobe’s welcome into Emily’s family, and Angela’s hiring a Private Investigator to confirm if her husband was truly a scammer, only to stomp off in anger when the P.I tells her that he isn’t.

Other highlights include the painful-to-watch awkwardness between exes Liz and Big Ed, chief of which is the slip-up where Liz refers to him as “baby.” Other awkward moments include: Jasmine confessing her bedroom issues with Gino, and revealing she had never seen her husband completely in the nude while Rob and Sophie argue about romantic gestures versus flushing the toilet.

As the Tell All reaches its climax, viewers definitely are gearing up for more bombshell moments. The final installment promises to bring closure to the season’s dramatic storylines and perhaps even some explanations for shocking real-life news about couple Mahmoud and Nicole, who have been conspicuously absent at the Tell All.

As there have been no official statements stating otherwise, the fifth Tell All episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After and the season’s concluding episode, is set to air on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at 8:00 PM on TLC.

