A Bachelor Nation legend seriously ships a certain ‘DWTS’ duo, and it’s safe to say we’re screaming

It is safe to say that everyone is shipping Dancing With the Stars duo Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber lately, even Bachelor Nation’s most iconic alums.

For those who need a refresher, after pursuing a connection with Joey Graziadei on The Bachelor season 28, Jenn became the star of The Bachelorette season 21, getting her heart shattered by her final rose recipient, Devin Strader, and joining Dancing With the Stars just hours afterwards. Joining the show on a whim — hopefully to begin her healing journey — things took a turn when Jenn realized she had quite a bit of chemistry with her professional dance partner, Sasha Farber, stemming beyond just the ballroom.

Now that the show has come to a close, Jenn and Sasha are still spending a great deal of time with one another, seemingly spending every second attached at the hip. Most recently, the Dancing With the Stars duo traveled up north to Canada, attending the final few shows of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour together. Given the fact that Jenn is a massive Swiftie, how wholesome is that?

While the cast and crew of Dancing With the Stars season 33 seriously ships Jenn and Sasha, so does Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum Demi Burnett.

For those who are unfamiliar, Demi was a part of The Bachelor season 23 — fighting for the heart of Colton Underwood — as well as Bachelor in Paradise seasons 6 and 7. During her first Bachelor in Paradise stint, Demi revealed that she had been been seeing a woman before the show, Kristian Haggerty, who came and surprised her on the shores of Mexico. Popping the question come finale night, Demi made Bachelor Nation history as half of the first same-sex couple to appear within the Bachelor franchise. How iconic is that?

While the relationship did not work out, Demi has remained active within Bachelor Nation, recently hosting a group date on The Bachelor season 28. While there, Demi met Jenn, and it is safe to say that the pair has kept in contact ever since.

Commenting on a recent post of Jenn and Sasha together, here’s what Demi had to say:

During their adventures in Canada, Jenn shared several videos via social media, one being her and her professional dance partner making friendship bracelets before the Eras Tour. “Turned another swiftie 💎💜🫶🏼,” she captioned the oh-so adorable video, resulting in quite the reaction from Demi.

She wrote, “Jenn, I don’t know if y’all are together, but I just want to say if you are, this is the kind of relationship every girl deserves. You seem like you get to be truly yourself. It looks amazing on you 💞🫶” amassing a whopping 1,242 likes.

Naturally, fans of the Bachelor franchise had a field day, concurring with Demi’s statement via Reddit:

“This is really sweet.” “God, I sure do love me some Demi 🩷” “I love Demi. I feel like she’s so misunderstood and is genuinely a good person who makes dumb comments sometimes… I just feel a lot of compassion and empathy for her.”

Who knows — are Jenn and Sasha actually together, though? Nevertheless, we will be keeping up with both parties on social media for any further updates.

In the meantime, to see Jenn in action, you can stream The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Dancing With the Stars now via Hulu or Disney Plus. After all, whichever reality show is next for her remains a mystery…

