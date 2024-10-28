‘A big NO from me’: ‘Golden Bachelorette’ fans slam one suitor who’s a contender for the next lead

Joan Vassos is nearing the end of her Golden Bachelorette journey, and the only thing that is keeping us going — and helping us hold back our tears — is remembering that a second season of The Golden Bachelor is on the horizon.

After all, once The Golden Bachelorette comes to a close, we will NEED a new group of senior citizens to fuel our reality television addiction. With this comes just one major question: who will be the leading man?

With individuals like Charles Ling, Mark Anderson, Jonathan Rone, and more having their Golden Bachelorette journeys cut far too short — failing to receive Joan’s final rose — chances are one of these men will get their time to shine on The Golden Bachelor. However, Bachelor Nation is opposed a certain contender becoming the leading man.

The controversial character we speak of is the one and only Jordan Heller, and after being nothing but kind to Joan throughout the television series, you may find yourself with some questions. Keep scrolling to see what Bachelor Nation had to say via Reddit…

Leaving the hometown dates on Wednesday (Oct. 23), Joan told the cameras that she felt 100 per cent solid in her relationships with Guy Gansert and Chock Chapple. However, Pascal Ibgui and Jordan were raising some serious red flags. According to the private school administrator, she did not feel like the latter two were entirely committed to her, and with Pascal receiving a rose, it looks like Jordan got the short end of the stick.

Getting eliminated just shy of the overnight dates, viewers started a “Jordan for Golden Bachelor” campaign via social media, hopeful that the 61-year-old could finally find lasting love. Unfortunately for Jordan, this campaign was quickly squashed, with a Reddit user arguing that he is unfit for the role:

“While I’d love to see him as the next Golden Bachelor (heck — I’d love to just see him), I don’t think he will be. This shortened process was too much for him to lean into. He also said it’s not like him to move that quickly, and Golden Bachelor is ALL about moving quickly… I think if offered he’d turn it down.” Jordan

“He didn’t seem serious about a relationship at all,” another argued, while other fans of the Bachelor franchise stated that his reserved, shy personality is what might deter him from becoming the leading man. “I don’t think Jordan is an ideal candidate for this show,” a third user added.

Some went so far as to question his true intentions on The Golden Bachelorette, believing that unlike the rest of the men, Jordan was not wholeheartedly there for Joan:

“Jordan is the only contestant whose entire identity is not wrapped up in winning Joan. He is along for the ride and a good time, and will let the relationship come to him if it does, rather than trying to force it like the others are.”

If it is not Jordan, who do you think will be the next Golden Bachelor? Our money is on Mark, the father of Bachelor Nation’s own Kelsey Anderson.

In the meantime, catch the end of Joan’s Golden Bachelorette journey with brand-new episodes each and every Wednesday via ABC, with next-day streaming via Hulu or Disney Plus. With just a few episodes remaining, our fingers are crossed that Golden Bachelorette “Golden Boy” Chock pops the question come finale night, but only time will tell…

