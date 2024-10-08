A ‘Golden Bachelorette’ breakout who really doesn’t like spit reveals which TV host makes him a thirsty little thirstypants

Golden Bachelorette hunk Jonathan Rone may or may not have stolen our hearts during his oh-so romantic one-on-one date during episode 3 — as well as the group date during episode 2, when he was crowned the “Prom King” — letting his vulnerable side shine in each and every conversation with leading lady Joan Vassos.

Now, even though nobody knew if it was possible, the Oakland, Iowa native is going even deeper beneath the surface, sharing some silly (and some NSFW…) fun facts with official Bachelor franchise website Bachelor Nation in a cheeky game of 20 questions. One anecdote revealed something as harmless as a pet peeve while another shined a light Jonathan’s celebrity crush, and let’s just say she might as well be Joan’s doppelgänger… Coincidence? I think not.

Kicking off the conversation by admitting that he loves to kiss and tell (yikes), Jonathan then started to delve into some personal preferences of his, admitting that his guilty pleasure is “long showers with music,” his biggest pet peeve is “spitting — anywhere, like sidewalks or even out the car window,” and that his last meal on earth would be “turf-and-surf — porterhouse steak charred medium with mushroom gravy, lobster tail, and a loaded baked potato, with a vanilla bean cheesecake with strawberries for dessert.” Is anyone else drooling? (Sorry, Jonathan ⏤ we know you’re not a saliva guy.)

He also added that his biggest inspiration is his late mother, Lola Mae, the celebrity he’d love to meet someday is Jane Goodall, the movie he rewatches the most is Dances with Wolves, and the song that always makes him want to dance is “LoveGame” by Lady Gaga. We did not peg this 61-year-old as a Gaga fan, but honey ⏤ we’re amused nonetheless.

Jonathan then transitioned to talking about some of his relationship desires, telling Bachelor Nation that he is looking for the Goldie Hawn to his Kurt Russell, as he believes the celebrity couple is #RelationshipGoals. This is a stark contrast from fellow Golden Bachelorette contestant Mark Anderson, who — according to his respective game of 20 questions — is looking for a love like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Additionally, Jonathan is looking for someone who is just like German-American model and television host Heidi Klum both inside and out. Klum is his celebrity crush (you can’t tell me he hasn’t drooled over her), and fortunately for Joan, with her long, blonde hair and 10/10 personality, she fits the bill beautifully. Because of this, viewers are wondering if Jonathan and Joan are endgame, as well as whether or not the shipping consultant would (hopefully) pop the question at the end of The Golden Bachelorette’s inaugural season.

Sadly, some signs are already pointing to no, as the sexy senior citizen did not include Joan in his five-year plan: “In five years, I see myself still in Oakland, planning on where I go next. My kids will both be graduated from high school and off to college, so my nest will be empty.” Please tell us the reason Jonathan did not include Joan in his five-year plan is only because he signed an NDA…

Only time will tell what happens between Joan and Jonathan, but to see for yourself, catch brand-new episodes of the viral dating series each and every Wednesday on ABC. Those without cable can stream The Golden Bachelorette the following day via Hulu or Disney Plus as well. As much as we want Jonathan and Joan to end up together come finale night, we can’t stand to see Charles Ling’s heart break for the second time. He is truly a teddy bear! Choose wisely, Joan!

