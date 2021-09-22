A Star Wars Boba Fett Special Is Coming To Disney Plus

Disney has unveiled their line-up for ‘Disney Plus Day’ on Nov. 12th. This includes the streaming premieres of Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, Jungle Cruise, Home Sweet Home Alone, a new Simpsons short, a Marvel Special Look (perhaps about Hawkeye), and the second season of The World According to Jeff Goldblum. But Star Wars fans have reason to be excited too, as we’re getting a Special Look focusing on Boba Fett.

The most feared bounty hunter from a galaxy far, far away will hit the big time in December when The Book of Boba Fett airs. This will continue his story from The Mandalorian‘s second season, which closed out with him becoming Tatooine’s new Crime Lord. With The Mandalorian‘s third season still a ways away, this should move the story forward and establish the new galactic status quo following Moff Gideon’s defeat.

Boba Fett Gets His Own Awesome Mandalorian Season 2 Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In advance of that, Lucasfilm is set to remind us of his history in a special that’ll cover Fett’s history in movies and TV. We may even see a nod to the much-derided Star Wars Holiday Special, in which the space cowboy made his debut in an animated short before his full appearance in The Empire Strikes Back. I’d like to know the story of how he escaped the Sarlacc and what he was doing in the period between Return of the Jedi and The Mandalorian‘s first season.

Details remain vague on The Book of Boba Fett, but the special would be a good place to premiere a trailer for the show, give us a peek at what’s coming, and confirm a release date.

More on this and other Star Wars news as and when we hear it.