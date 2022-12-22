Agatha: Coven of Chaos is adding a new member to their rank, or should we say troupe as this series looks like it could be swinging in the musical direction with the addition of Broadway legend Patti LuPone. The three-time Tony award-winning actress has been added to the ever-growing cast as anticipation mounts for the spin-off series.

Though not a musical itself WandaVision produced one of the most memorable songs of the year with ‘Agatha All Along’ which went on to win an Emmy. It wasn’t just this song, but also the ever-changing theme song in WandaVision that showcased just how important music was to this series. Now, with the addition of LuPone we have to wonder if this will continue in Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Though her role is not yet known, like the other additions to the series, Deadline reports that there have been rumors that she will be another one of the witches in the show. After all, a coven is a banding of people (usually witches) with the number usually arriving at around 13. LuPone then joins Aubrey Plaza, who is said to be playing a villainous role, Joe Locke, who is speculated to play Billy Kaplan a.k.a Wiccan, Ali Ahn, and Maria Dizzia are also said to be playing witches, and SNL alumni Sasheer Zamata. Emma Caulfield Ford is also set to return, most likely to reprise her role as Dottie.

LuPone is not the only cast member to have worked on Broadway, with Katherine Hahn herself having starred in the play Boeing-Boeing back in 2008. Ahn and Dizzia have also tread the boards in the past, leading to speculation that this will indeed be a musical coven of witches, which I think we are 100 percent down for. Though at the moment the actors are keeping this all under wraps.