Watch: Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Teaser Starts 1 Month Countdown To Season 7

The final season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is just around the corner. The MCU spinoff show has managed to exceed all expectations and last a whopping seven years, but it’s finally time for the program to call it a day. Not before delivering one last epic run of episodes, though, and this time, the crew will head back into the past in order to save the future. We now have a new promo as well which gives us a taste of their first steps into history.

The 26-second teaser is made up of a clip from the season premiere, showing Daisy Johnson (Chloe Bennet), Alphonso “Mack” Mackenzie (Henry Simmons), Deke Shaw (Jeff Ward), and Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) – who’s been resurrected in the form of a sophisticated LMD replica, remember – arriving in 1930s New York. 1931, to be exact, as a poster for Bela Lugosi’s Dracula tells us. “Wow,” says Coulson, as the gang – wearing era-specific apparel – look around in awe at the old-timey “Noo Yawk” street they find themselves on.

The team have had to travel thorough time to stop the Chronicoms from altering Earth’s past and Coulson himself has been revived so that he can guide them, as he’s such an expert on S.H.I.E.L.D. history. While things will begin in the early 30s, we know they’ll be skipping forward to at least the late 40s, too, as Agent Carter‘s Enver Gjokaj will be dropping by for an unexpected crossover.

Another trailer promised that the gang will be involved with the creation of S.H.I.E.L.D. as well, but this will lead them to have to ensure HYDRA also infiltrates the organization to uphold the timeline. Season 7 looks set to be a thrill for fans, then, as it’ll bring the show full circle and wrap up the ABC corner of the MCU with a bang.

As this teaser reminds us, we’ve now got less than one month to go until Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s seventh and final season kicks off on May 27th.