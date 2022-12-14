All bets are officially off for the next hit Netflix fantasy show to end up on the chopping block

There is officially no point in becoming emotionally invested in a Netflix fantasy series anymore, with Warrior Nun becoming the 14th such episodic original from the streaming service to be given the boot in the last year and a half alone.

Not only that, but the vast majority of them didn’t even get the opportunity to return for a second season, and one of the very few that did was ruthlessly axed in spite of delivering the platform’s single best-reviewed run of episodes ever in terms of its Rotten Tomatoes scores.

With that in mind, the creative teams responsible for the ever-dwindling number of fantastical shows left among the content library will be nervously looking over their shoulders for the foreseeable future, because it’s been made absolutely clear that nothing is safe from the almighty algorithm deciding that enough is enough.

The only real question remaining is what it could be. We’d feel safe in saying that Wednesday will be guaranteed a sophomore run, but The Sandman took a worryingly long time to be given an official green light for season 2, with Neil Gaiman admitting that the huge budget was a major factor.

Henry Cavill’s departure has left The Witcher in a precarious position, and we can’t forget about comic book adaptation Sweet Tooth, video game favorite Arcane, Shadow and Bone, Hellbound, or any of the other expensive, expansive, and incredibly costly in-house exclusives that are on their way back to our screens, although we’d be foolish to guarantee that any of them will be afforded the opportunity to exist beyond that.