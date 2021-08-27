All Harry Potter Movies Are Returning To HBO Max Next Month

Good news, Potterheads with a HBO Max subscription.

All eight Harry Potter movies are returning to the Warner Bros. streaming service. Yes, every single film in the saga of The Boy Who Lived will be available to watch on HBO Max again beginning Wednesday, September 1st. The franchise is currently streaming on Peacock, after it moved to the NBCUniversal platform from HBO just under a year ago.

Following the publication of the first novel in 1997, which kickstarted the worldwide phenomenon, J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World then hit screens with 2001’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s/Sorcerer’s Stone. Seven further films released over the next decade, concluding with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 in 2011. Once consolidated, the movies earned $7.7 billion worldwide, making it the third highest-grossing franchise ever.

The Fantastic Beasts prequel/spinoff films have continued the lore, with Fantastic Beasts 3 arriving next summer. However, WB is working on something that should please even more fans, as a Harry Potter TV series is in the works for HBO Max. Given that the studio will likely be keen to keep hold of the films; it’s feasible they will return to Peacock at some point due to a pre-existing licensing agreement.

The Harry Potter films aren’t the only notable new additions to the streamer next month. HBO Max is also debuting Warner’s latest two major movie releases, James Wan horror Malignant and Clint Eastwood western Cry Macho. Must-see newly licensed content includes Mad Max: Fury Road, the Oscar-winning Promising Young Woman and 2021’s Mortal Kombat. Check out the full list of what’s coming to HBO Max in September here.