All ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ episodes from season 2, ranked

'Strange New Worlds' continues to impress with a strong second season – every episode on this list has something to offer.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2.

Strange New Worlds continues to perform brilliantly on streaming services, winning over newcomers and established Star Trek fans alike with its high-spirited stories of space adventure. With a third and fourth season already commissioned, the show’s future looks bright. Until the next set of episodes hits screens, here is every season 2 episode ranked.

10. “The Broken Circle”

Season 2’s opener was certainly action-packed, but perhaps rather light on meaningful plot. Nevertheless, the episode provided a well-paced adventure, the best part of which is Spock getting his first experience of command, and of alcohol-fueled Klingon diplomacy. The chapter also lays the groundwork for M’Benga’s arc in this season, opening up his violent wartime backstory.

9. “Those Old Scientists”

When it was announced that Strange New Worlds would be doing a crossover episode with the animated sitcom Star Trek: Lower Decks, fans were overjoyed and skeptical in equal measure. The doubters were relieved when “Those Old Scientists” turned out to be a well-written, fun piece of television, thanks in no small part to Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid, who both effortlessly bring their characters to life in live-action form. The episode is cleverly written so that even those who aren’t familiar with Lower Decks can still have a great time.

8. “Charades”

Strange New Worlds has long been willing to embrace comedy, and rely on the comedic talents of its cast. “Charades” feels like a continuation of season 1’s “Spock Amok,” as the sci-fi phenomena of the week places Spock and his fiancé T’Pring in yet another sitcom-worthy scenario.

Spock’s Vulcan half is removed by well-meaning aliens, right on the eve of his meeting with T’Pring’s ultra-traditionalist parents who look down on humanity. He must keep the truth under wraps as he navigates the convoluted hell of a Vulcan pre-marriage ceremony with only his mother’s advice to guide him. The episode also does a lot to further the relationship between Spock and Chapel, one of the foremost subplots of the show.

7. “Ad Astra per Aspera”

The Star Trek franchise is no stranger to courtroom drama, from The Original Series’ “Court Martial” to The Next Generation’s “Measure of a Man.” Strange New Worlds’ take on the genre is just as good, with First Officer Una Chin-Riley forced to defend her position in Starfleet after the truth about her genetically-modified heritage comes to light. “Ad Astra per Aspera” revolves around Una’s former childhood friend and defense lawyer Neera Ketoul, brilliantly portrayed by Yetide Badaki. Perhaps the only issue in an otherwise strong episode is the rather abrupt and neat resolution.

6. “Under the Cloak of War”

A brave episode that chose to take a darker tone than usual, “Under the Cloak of War” is a psychological examination of PTSD, and the way in which wars continue in the minds of the survivors long after peace has been officially declared.

The episode is a great showcase for M’Benga actor Babs Olusanmokun, who tackles the difficult material with style and adds a lot of texture to his character. The ultra-controversial ending will have fans talking for a long time to come.

5. “Among the Lotus Eaters”

When Pike leads an away team to a planet he had a disastrous mission on years earlier, he and his crew find themselves stricken with amnesia and forced to work as slaves with no memory of each other or their lives in Starfleet. The amnesia soon spreads to the Enterprise, and the crew must work through the confusion and trust each other to recover their memories, which involves a harrowing confrontation with a vengeful figure from Pike’s past. “Among the Lotus Eaters” deliberately echoes The Original Series in its feeling of high-concept adventure. While the episode is a little short on nuance, its sense of adventure is unparalleled.

4. “Hegemony”

The Gorn have been a constant presence in Strange New Worlds. Fans are divided on the show’s portrayal. The Original Series‘ “Arena” introduced the Gorn as a sapient species, equivalent to the Federation, who could ultimately perhaps be reasoned with and befriended, despite their brutal treatment of Federation colonists. Strange New Worlds, meanwhile, has so far portrayed them as little more than mere monsters who can only be dealt with through force rather than reason.

While “Hegemony” doesn’t rectify this, keeping the clear Xenomorph inspiration for the new Gorn, it does for the first time offer a discussion of whether or not peace might ever be possible. It also introduces Scotty, excellently played by Martin Quinn. “Hegemony” is mostly a simple action episode, but it’s a good one that leaves some promising threads for future episodes to follow up on, and offers a tense cliff-hanger for season three to open on.

3. “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow”

When Paul Wesley first appeared as James Kirk in the season one finale, fans were already impressed. Wesley’s continuing work in this season has truly proven him as worthy to portray the iconic role. “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” offers a time travel story of the type that Star Trek has done many times before, but with high emotional stakes for La’an. Superb acting from both Christina Chong and Paul Wesley boosts an otherwise fairly standard plot.

Chong expertly portrays the tragedy at the episode’s conclusion, where La’an is told she can never discuss the events that have transpired, and must keep the trauma entirely to herself.

2. “Lost in Translation”

“Lost in Translation” is another superb episode for Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura, who has had many great moments this season. It also sees another fantastic appearance by Paul Wesley as Kirk. This episode details the first meeting of the two legendary characters who would go on to sail the stars together for years to come.

A first contact story in which trust and reason must win out over fear and confusion, “Lost in Translation” feels like the kind of classic Star Trek that has been missing from television for far too long.

1. “Subspace Rhapsody”

As this list shows, Strange New Worlds‘ second season has been willing to take big genre-bending risks, from partly-animated crossovers to sitcom-style cringe comedy. But perhaps the biggest risk of all was a musical episode. Series like Buffy the Vampire Slayer had already ably managed to pull it off, but the idea of a Star Trek musical still seemed extraordinarily risky.

It was a risk that paid off big-time, thanks to one of the most straightforwardly joyous and funny episodes of Star Trek ever created.