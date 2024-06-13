All ‘The Boys’ season 4 spoilers and speculation

The highly anticipated fourth season of Amazon Prime’s hit series The Boys is finally here, and fans have been eagerly scouring high and low for spoilers from the new season. Given the show’s penchant for shocking twists, dark humor, and a critical take on the superhero genre, season 4 promises to push boundaries even further. With its trademark blend of gritty storytelling, complex characters, and biting social commentary, this season is poised to deliver another compelling chapter. Let’s take a peek at some of the spoilers and speculations surrounding season 4 of The Boys.

The antagonists

Season 3 of The Boys ended with several cliffhangers that set the stage for dramatic developments in the next season. One of the most pressing questions revolves around the fate of Homelander. By the end of season 3, Homelander’s public image was at an all-time high despite — or perhaps because of — his increasingly unhinged behavior. Speculation suggests that season 4 might explore the consequences of his growing power and influence, potentially leading to a confrontation that could reshape the world of The Boys.

Speaking of antagonists, we can’t forget the rising threat of Victoria Neuman, who is set to be the main antagonist of season 4. Armed with the power of blood manipulation, which she has used to earn the nickname “Head Popper,” Neuman now has something more terrifying under her sleeve — a virus. This virus, which we got a glimpse of in Gen V, was specifically made to be deadly against Supes. While it is stated that the virus is currently not very contagious, it is nonetheless still deadly. However, Neuman may be holding onto it for protection against Homelander, especially after he threatened her daughter’s life. But knowing The Boys, things can go very wrong very fast.

New and returning characters

Totally didn’t forget Twitter again 🫣 pic.twitter.com/xw8sIlZ2Qy — Vought HQ (@VoughtHq) March 11, 2024

The introduction of new characters has always been a significant aspect of The Boys, and season 4 is expected to continue this trend. One of the most anticipated new characters is Sister Sage, played by Susan Heyward, described as a powerful and enigmatic figure. Her role in the narrative remains shrouded in mystery, but early speculation suggests she could be a formidable ally or adversary to both The Boys and The Seven. We’re also expecting to see a few Gen V cameos in the new season.

Another new character is Firecracker who is set to be joining The Seven. Additionally, fans are eager to see more of Soldier Boy. His arc in Season 3 left many questions unanswered, particularly regarding his connection to the origins of Compound V, and his complex relationship with Homelander. Some theories propose that Soldier Boy could return as a central figure in the battle against Vought International, possibly leading to an uneasy alliance with The Boys.

Butcher

Another major plot thread involves the character of Butcher. Season 3 revealed Butcher’s terminal illness, a result of his use of Temp V, a temporary compound that grants superpowers. This revelation raises several questions: Will Butcher find a cure? How will his illness affect his vendetta against Homelander?

Some fans theorize that Butcher’s desperation might drive him to more extreme measures, blurring the line between hero and villain even further. Moreover, with Butcher’s deteriorating health due to Temp V, the show might explore the broader consequences of artificial enhancements, and the moral cost of power. This could also tie into the storyline of Vought’s ongoing experiments and the commercialization of Compound V, raising questions about the exploitation of superhuman abilities for corporate gain.

According to a spoiler circulating, season 4 will reveal that Butcher had cheated on his wife Becca while they were still together. While some fans speculate that he might have cheated in a metaphorical sense, using Becca as a reason to rampage against supes, others believe that Butcher might have slept with a shapeshifter thinking they were Becca. Regardless of the reasons behind it, the entire fandom agrees that this plotline may potentially ruin Butcher’s character development so far.

Hughie and Starlight’s development

Returning characters such as Starlight and Hughie are expected to face new challenges. Starlight’s departure from The Seven and public stance against Vought set her on a dangerous path, potentially making her a primary target for Homelander’s wrath. Meanwhile, Hughie’s ongoing struggle with his role in The Boys and his relationship with Starlight will likely be tested further, especially given the ever-present threat of Vought’s retribution and his use of Temp V. Nonetheless, there are some speculations that the two will break up, and Hughie will be engaged to another supe by the end of season 4.

The rest of the gang

I didn’t have to do a full breakdown but I’ve done most of it! 🪡 pic.twitter.com/wxsPwzMliZ — Vought HQ (@VoughtHq) May 4, 2024

According to potential spoilers posted by the famous fan account VoughtHq, The Boys are going down a path of separation and they may never get back together. The account hints that The Boys will no longer be on good terms and would say goodbye to each other. Starlight may be behind this, as she is said to allegedly be gunning for Butcher to leave the group. The new element of Compound V being used has also put an evident strain on the group dynamics, and will surely continue to push them to the edge.

