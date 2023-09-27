All the essential Witches of Dathomir episodes from ‘Clone Wars’ and ‘Rebels’

Star Wars: Ahsoka may have split the fandom down the middle, but it’s hard to deny that the series is doing some interesting things. The latest Star Wars entry may have gotten off to a slow start as it tried to condense all of Star Wars: Rebels into just a few short episodes, but the latter half of the series has picked up pace and introduced some intriguing concepts. Despite its setbacks, the Ahsoka has captured fan attention with excellent casting choices, gorgeous set designs, and most importantly, enigmatic and interesting villains. Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati may be the top baddies of the season, but the Witches of Dathomir are close rivals – and every spell that cast has fans more excited about the mysterious Force wielder.

The witches have been haunting the Star Wars universe for decades now after first making their debut in a novel back in 1994. They reappeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars almost 20 years later. Not quite Sith and definitely not Jedi, these talented welders of the Force manipulate it to do some incredibly spooky and weird things. Even Emperor Palpatine knew that witches were too dangerous to live, and ordered their destruction during the animated series. For those who need to see more of the red-clad sorceresses, we’ve compiled a list of every time the Nightsisters appeared in the animated Star Wars universe.

Witches of Dathomir episodes in Star Wars: The Clone Wars

The Nightsisters use their magic to enhance a Savage Opress.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars first introduced Asajj Ventress in the first season. What they failed to tell viewers was that the Sith apprentice was of Dathomarian descent. When Ventress is finally cut loose from her former master, Count Dooku, she seeks solace in the arms of her former family. When Count Dooku is sent to destroy his wayward apprentice, he gets more than he bargained for with the territorial Nightsisters.

Season 3 Episode 12 – Nightsisters

The first introduction of the sisters, this episode fully centers around the Nightsisters and explores their magic. It establishes a decent base for their powers and is an absolute must-watch for any fan of Asajj Ventress.

Season 3 Episode 13- Monster

Though it doesn’t center around the Nightsisters specifically, this episode goes into the other side of the planet. That’s right, the female and male Dathomarians live on opposite sides of their home world. Some excellent Darth Maul backstory makes this episode a fine addition to the collection.

Season 3 Episode 14 –Witches of the Mist

The final episode in the arc shows the epic showdown between fully trained Jedi Knights like Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi. It shows just how much more powerful the Nightsister’s abilities are than that of the Jedi.

Season 4 Episode 19 – Massacre

Several months after the last arc, Massacre picks up with Ventress attempting to become a full-fledged Nightsister. As the title implies, Dooku sends troops under General Grevious’ command to wipe out the witches for good.

Witches of Dathomir episodes in Star Wars: Rebels

The Ghost of a Nightsister tries to possess Sabine Wren.

You just can’t say Witches of Dathomir without summoning a Darth Maul subplot in Star Wars. The Rebels arcs surrounding the witches only happen in the third season, but it’s well worth the watch.

Season 3 Episode 11: Visions and Voices

The final pieces of a rather long arc between Ezra and Darth Maul, Visions and Voices take the Ghost crew to the demolished Dathomir. It’s some good old-fashioned spooky witch business, and really helps hammer home how much danger the Witches pose – even after they’re dead and buried. If you need more information around this story arc, check out our Star Wars: Rebels watch list here.