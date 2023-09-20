The Ahsoka series on Disney Plus is once again reminding everyone of why they adore its titular protagonist and her journey through the Star Wars canon timeline, but how old was Snips during each of those appearances, and is she weathered and wise enough to truly manifest the galaxy far, far away’s Gandalf?

Up to this point, we’ve seen half a dozen versions of the character pop up at different intervals in the Star Wars Filoni-verse. Whether it’s a very young and impressionable Jedi Padawan in the early arcs of The Clone Wars series, or a legendary figure in the days of the Empire, relentlessly hunted by the Inquisitors, Ahsoka has been a force to be reckoned with throughout these decades. And now, the heroine is embodying the most stoic version of herself in this live-action solo outing, continuing to fight the good fight even after all these years.

You may have recently found yourself pondering Ahsoka’s age, so here’s a brief breakdown of her Star Wars journey ever since the days of the Clone Wars.

How old is Ahsoka in each Star Wars series?

Screenshot via Lucasfilm

So far, Ahsoka Tano has appeared in 6 different Star Wars projects through the years. Her first chronological appearance was in Tales of the Jedi, which depicted a child version of the character in her native homeworld.

Ahsoka was born on the planet Shili in 36 BBY (Before the Battle of Yavin), and was accepted into the Jedi Order three years after that, in 33 BBY. Years later, in 22 BBY, at the height of the Clone Wars, Anakin Skywalker accepts Ahsoka as his Padawan. That makes the character 14 years of age when The Clone Wars animated series begins.

After fighting three years against the Separatists, Ahsoka leaves the Jedi Order at the age of 17 (the year 19 BBY), and a short while after that, the Siege of Mandalore arc from Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7 takes place. The next time we see Ahsoka (in Tales of the Jedi) is the year after that at the age of 18. Ahsoka and Bail Organa decide to form a rebel network, with the former working in the shadows to undermine Palpatine’s rule.

Ahsoka is 32 during the events of Star Wars Rebels, which takes place in 4 BBY. The animated show’s epilogue takes place one year after the events of Return of the Jedi in 5 ABY, and it is here that we first see Ahsoka the White, come to reunite with Sabine and go on a hunt for Ezra Bridger. Ahsoka is 41 in this scene.

The character’s live-action version then appears in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, and subsequently Ahsoka, all taking place in 9 ABY, which makes her, as of this moment, 45. And absolutely rocking that wizened look, if we dare say.