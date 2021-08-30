All The Main Characters In Attack On Titan

Attack on Titan is a show that boasts quite a variety of different characters all with their own unique abilities and personal traits.

One thing that makes the show so versatile and unique is that while there are clearly more important characters than others, during its run the vocal character has shifted, and even during later seasons becomes up to interpretation.

Despite this, there are still some key characters that are more important to the show’s plot and its events than others. These are ten of the most important characters within Attack on Titan but be careful because there may be some small spoilers ahead.

Eren Jaeger

Eren Jaeger is the focal character for the majority of the show and the host to the titular Attack Titan. After losing his mother during the titan siege of Wall Maria and his father, later on, Eren joins the Survey Corps in hopes of getting his revenge on the Titans. Throughout the seasons of the show Eren’s character grows substantially as secrets are revealed not only about his Attack TItan, but the other titans and their history.

Armin Arlert

The best friend of Eren, Armin plays an important role in the show. While he isn’t the most skilled combatant, Armin’s strategic skill and tuned mind make him a great asset to the Survey Corps. Later in the show’s run, Armin receives the power of the Colossal titan making him even more impactful during battle situations.

Mikasa Ackermann

Another of Eren’s closest friends and part of the legendary Ackermann bloodline, Mikasa is one of the most skilled fighters in the show. Her mastery of Omni-Directional mobility and skill with a sword makes her one of the most valuable assets to the Survey Corps when she joins alongside Eren and Armin.

Levi Ackermann

Being an Ackermann himself it shouldn’t be a surprise that Levi is also one of the most gifted fighters in the show with skills both wielding blades and traversing using Omni-Directional mobility gear. Levi is the captain of the special operations squad within the Survey Corps commanding a team of soldiers to carry out some of the most dangerous missions.

Bertold Hoover

At the beginning of the series, it seems that Bertold Hoover is simply another recruit for the Survey Corps training alongside our main cast, but later his identity as the Colossal Titan is revealed. The Colossal Titan is the very first titan we see in the show and the first major threat that those behind the walls encounter.

Reiner Braun

Similar to Bertold’s appearance, Reiner Braun comes to the Survey Corps along with Bertold and reveals his identity at the same time. While the two of them do become villainous figures, once the secrets of the titans are revealed the motivation behind their actions becomes more clear.

Annie Leonhart

Along with Bertold and Reiner, Annie Leonhart came to the island, however, her path splintered off slightly after that with her choice to join the Military Police Brigade to blend in instead of the Survey Corps. Annie is the Female Titan and one of the major villains for the first season of the show. While she may be out of the picture for quite a bit of the series, her significance is important in both the beginning and final seasons of the show.

Historia Reiss

Historia is one of the more unique characters within Attack on Titan as she isn’t directly involved in front line combat in the last stages of the show, instead, because she was born to royalty and is deeply connected to both the history of the titans and the history of the walls. Later in the show, she is the final remaining member of the Reiss Royal Family and assumes a leadership position among the people within the walls.

Erwin Smith

Erwin Smith is one of the first leaders we met within the show and commander for the Survey Corps. Once out main three characters join the team we see quite a bit of Erwin, his morals, and how he commands his team.

Hange Zoe

Formerly a squad leader, after the passing of Erwin Hange Zoe takes over as the 14th commander of the Survey Corps. Much like Erwin, possibly even more so, Hange is a genius tactician and science expert who is not only a valuable leader to the Survey Corps but a helpful companion for Eren while he is coming to terms with his Attack Titan powers.