All The Main Characters In The Black Butler Anime Series

The Black Butler (Kuroshitsuji) anime series had a short run when compared to the ongoing manga series, but still captured the heart of American fans. There are three versions of this anime and several OVAs, So we will cover the character that you’ll recognize in all of the versions.

This list contains a few spoilers about some of the characters but not huge ones. In the end, all versions of Black Butler explore the journey of a young boy named Ciel Phantomhive and his demon butler Sebastian Michaelis from the beginning to the end.

Ciel Phantomhive

Earl Ciel Phantomhive is a thirteen-year-old boy and is the main protagonist of the anime. After the death of his parents, he was abducted and abused to be used as a cult sacrifice. He made a deal with a demon to regain power over his household and seek revenge. The demon will work as his butler until Ciel finds the ones responsible for his parents’ murders. Until then, Ciel works as the Queen’s Guard dog and has to solve cases of England’s underworld.

Sebastian Michaelis

Sebastian Michaelis is the human name the demon Ciel made the deal with adopted. He serves Ciel as a butler while he waits for Ciel to fulfill his vengeance. He has to follow any order his master gives, no matter the means. His personality and relationship with Ciel are what make the anime so captivating.

The Phantomhive Household Servents









The Phantomhive servants consist of the maid Mey-Rin, the gardener Finnian, the cook Beldroy, and the steward Tanaka. They take care of the house the best they can and seem to genuinely care about Ciel. They might seem bad at what they do with Mey-Rin regularly breaking the dishware and Beldroy burning every meal, but their true jobs are not what they seem.

Elizabeth Midford

Elizabeth Ethel Cordelia Midford is Ciel’s fiancée and cousin. She doesn’t know about Ciel’s past and relationship with Sebastian but loves him deeply. She tries to be as cute as possible for Ciel and is always worried for his safety, even though she sometimes gets in trouble because of her affection.

Grell Sutcliff

Grell is a Grim Reaper that often crosses paths with Ciel and Sebastian. He is very sadistic, doens’t care about human life, and wields a Death Scythe in a form of a chainsaw. For Sebastian’s displeasure, Grell is attracted to him and is constantly trying to win his heart. He only does what he wants and isn’t attached to following to rules, which causes a lot of trouble.

William T. Spears

William is another Grim Reaper, but he is part of the management ward of the Grim Reaper Dispatch. His Death Scythe is a pair of garden trimmers. William is the opposite of Grell as he takes his job very seriously and hates demons, especially Sebastian. He is constantly having to work overtime because of Grell.

The Undertaker

The Undertaker is a former Grim Reaper and funeral director in London. Ciel often goes to him looking for information on his current case. He served as an informant for the Phantomhive family for many years, but always requests a joke that will make him laugh before giving the information.

Lau

Lau is a Chinese nobleman and president of the British Branch of a Chinese trading company. He is also the head of the Shanghai Mafia Qing Bang and runs an opium den. He is aways acompanied by his personal assassin called Ran-Mao. He often burgess into important conversations and meddles in Ciel’s business, but his true objectives aren’t clear.

Alois Trancy

Alois was only introduced in Black Butler II series and is one of the protagonists alongside Ciel and Sebastian. Alois Trancy has a past of suffering and abuse like Ciel. He made a pact with a demon to leave that situation and regain the power of his household. The demon also became his butler until Alois revenge the death of his younger brother.

Claude Faustus

Claude Faustus is Alois’ demon butler. He works in a very similar way to Sebastian, including his appearance, but a bit more eccentric. His relationship with Alois is different than Sebastian and Ciel and that is explored in Black Butler II‘s 18 episodes.