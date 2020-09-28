Amazon Reportedly Wants Evangeline Lilly To Return For Lord Of The Rings Show

As if fans needed any more of a reason to be hyped for Amazon’s upcoming The Lord of the Rings television series, we’re now hearing that another familiar face may be returning to help out our protagonists in Middle-earth. According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who said the Fast & Furious franchise would be heading to space and a new Scream movie is in development, both of which were correct – Evangeline Lilly is being courted by the producers to reprise her iconic role of Tauriel at some point during the show’s run.

From what we understand, the series will eventually catch up to The Hobbit timeline – as it’s said to take place before the events of that story – which is when audiences were first introduced to Lilly’s Tauriel. Once that happens, Amazon would like the actress to return to don her notorious pointy ears onscreen. They’ve allegedly already discussed the idea with the 41-year-old as well, who we’re hoping is receptive to it and agrees to journey back to Middle-earth.

Of course, the actress garnered critical acclaim and several award nominations for her portrayal of the heroic Woodland Elf. Though the warrior was not originally in any of J.R.R. Tolkien’s work, she quickly became a hit with fans after her appearance in the second and third films of the trilogy. As such, seeing more of her in any capacity would definitely be a treat for viewers.

Whether Tauriel’s recurrence would just be via a cameo or as a permanent member of the cast remains to be seen, but we know for sure that she won’t be the only big name character returning to the franchise. Galadriel, Elrond and Sauron have also all been confirmed for the series, along with many all-new faces.

Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings is expected to debut at some point in 2021.