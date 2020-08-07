The Boys Season 2 Photos Promise Lots Of Excitement

We’re now less than a month away from the return of Amazon’s hit comic book show The Boys, and expectations are starting to reach dangerously high levels among fans. It would be an understatement to say that the frequently gruesome and constantly foul-mouthed series isn’t for everyone, but if you’re on board, then you’re definitely all-in with Billy Butcher and the gang.

Just in case you thought that the minds behind The Boys were exaggerating when they said the second run of episodes would make the first season look tame by comparison, the official footage we’ve seen so far makes it seem like they might have actually been under-selling it somewhat, with season 2 shaping up to be quite possibly the most insane thing you’re likely to see on the small screen this year.

There’s not a lot of shows that would even contemplate doing some of the things that The Boys looks to be doing, and even the actors themselves are happy to shout from the rooftops that it’s going to be a bigger, badder, nastier, darker and altogether crazier animal than ever before. And now, with the release date getting ever closer, Amazon have dropped a ton of new images, which you can check out below.

The Boys became one of Amazon’s most popular original shows ever when it debuted last year, and with the fanbase only having grown bigger as word-of-mouth spread across the internet like wildfire, all the signs point to season 2 posting a huge increase in viewership numbers when the episodes start their weekly roll-out on the first Friday of September. In fact, Amazon is so confident in this next batch of episodes that a third season was announced before we’d even seen a trailer for the second, which can only mean big things are in store for us with the new run.