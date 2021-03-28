AMC Reportedly Getting Advice From Kevin Feige About Expanding The Walking Dead

There’s no question that Marvel Studios has totally changed the movie and TV industry, with everyone wanting a piece of the MCU’s success by attempting to ape the franchise’s ever-growing shared universe concept – usually with mixed results. The latest one to try it is The Walking Dead, as while the post-apocalyptic drama will be wrapping up with its eleventh season next year, AMC has plans for multiple spinoffs and offshoots. And it seems that the network has spoken with the master for advice on how to expand the TWD universe effectively.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us Luke Skywalker would show up on The Mandalorian and Ben Affleck was returning for The Flash – AMC execs have reportedly talked with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and picked his brain about how to build up a successful universe.

This isn’t the first time that we’ve heard that the superstar producer has imparted words of wisdom to other franchises, of course, as it’s been revealed that he had some sort of background role on Sony’s Venom and he’s also attached to a Star Wars project, so expect him to be of help to Lucasfilm going forward. Warner Bros. probably wouldn’t mind getting a bit of advice from him about their DCEU, too, but it’s unlikely that Marvel would wish to share secrets with their number one rival.

AMC Debuts New Poster And Photos For The Walking Dead Season 10C 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As for TWD, AMC is moving ahead with those Andrew Lincoln movies, not to mention two confirmed TV follow-ups to season 11 – a spinoff for Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride and anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead. Countless more are in the works, too, but they just haven’t been officially announced yet. A Marvel-like crossover event is expected to be on its way as well and it’s easy to imagine that AMC asked Feige for tips on how to pull this one off in particular.

The Walking Dead season 10C airs its latest episode this Sunday evening on AMC.