‘American Horror Stories’ to air special Halloween event in late October

The team behind FX’s American Horror Story has announced the release date of its spinoff series American Horror Stories, right in time for the spooky season. The four-episode spinoff will arrive as part of Hulu’s so-called Huluween viewing event, with each installment premiering on the streamer on October 26.

Taking a cue from its sister anthology series, each of American Horror Stories’ four episodes will depict a standalone — yet no-doubt equally horrific — tale. While episode details remain under wraps, we do know that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna will star in one installment titled Tapeworm (perhaps one of the only terms that wasn’t thrown at Rinna during her time on RHOBH).

Image via FX Network

American Horror Story was co-created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, both of whom seemingly have a preference for casting reality stars. In April, fellow small screen star Kim Kardashian joined the cast of Murphy’s upcoming installment of American Horror Story, subtitled Delicate, where she’ll star opposite Emma Roberts and Cara Delivigne. Due to the ongoing writers’ strikes, Delicate will be released in two parts, with the first arriving on Sept. 20.

While details around Kardashian’s role (and indeed her talent as an actress) remain murky, we do know (per Deadline) that Delicate will revolve around a woman who is convinced that someone — or some thing — is preventing her from conceiving a child. With Kardashian and Rinna on his casting roster, Murphy has ample material to pull from for AHS, be it a disastrous lip injection mishap or a troublesome relationship with a fashion brand; both of which are horrific in their own right.

Rinna has previously starred in television series like Melrose Place, Veronica Mars and The Middle, while Kardashian’s acting credits include Disaster Movie, PAW Patrol and… not much else. With both iterations of American Horror Story and additional titles like Glee, American Crime Story and Feud to his name, it’s clear that the Murphy-verse just keeps expanding.