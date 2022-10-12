‘Andor’ episode six breaks new ground in live-action ‘Star Wars’ bodily functions

This article contains spoilers for Andor episode six

Andor episode six is now out on Disney Plus and delivers a tense, exciting, and incredibly satisfying heist that justifies the long set-up over the previous two episodes. The Rebel cell’s careful planning paid off, with their plan being executed as intended and them departing with a staggering amount of Imperial credits. There were a few sad casualties along the way, but you can’t make a Rebel Alliance omelet without breaking a few brave young idealist eggs.

But fans have also noted one bizarre element that’s never been seen before in live-action Star Wars. As Vel and Cinta hid nearby a squad of Imperial army trooper passed and one paused to take a leak. The two women grimaced as they heard the spatter, but kept their cover. It’s very a small moment, but helps cement the notion that the occupying Imperials don’t respect Aldhani in the slightest.

However, fans think this might be the first live-action urination in live-action Star Wars. As a user on r/StarWars said:

Another user theorizes about what’s coming next:

Others point out that while this might be the first live-action Star Wars peeing, we’ve already seen various animals do it, as well as animated show Star Wars: Rebels showing Wedge using the “refresher”, and there’s an amusing moment where you walk in on Stormtroopers using the bathroom in 1995 first-person-shooter Dark Forces.

There also seems to be a loose theme developing, as The Mandalorian showcased a crucial element of life in space:

Let’s just say it’s nice that the live-action shows are finally getting to the nitty-gritty of life in a galaxy, far far away. These are tiny details, but ones that ground the universe in reality rather than simple space fantasy.