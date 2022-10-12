Home / tv

‘Andor’ episode six breaks new ground in live-action ‘Star Wars’ bodily functions

Andor episode six
Screengrab via Disney Plus

This article contains spoilers for Andor episode six

Andor episode six is now out on Disney Plus and delivers a tense, exciting, and incredibly satisfying heist that justifies the long set-up over the previous two episodes. The Rebel cell’s careful planning paid off, with their plan being executed as intended and them departing with a staggering amount of Imperial credits. There were a few sad casualties along the way, but you can’t make a Rebel Alliance omelet without breaking a few brave young idealist eggs.

But fans have also noted one bizarre element that’s never been seen before in live-action Star Wars. As Vel and Cinta hid nearby a squad of Imperial army trooper passed and one paused to take a leak. The two women grimaced as they heard the spatter, but kept their cover. It’s very a small moment, but helps cement the notion that the occupying Imperials don’t respect Aldhani in the slightest.

However, fans think this might be the first live-action urination in live-action Star Wars. As a user on r/StarWars said:

Another user theorizes about what’s coming next:

Others point out that while this might be the first live-action Star Wars peeing, we’ve already seen various animals do it, as well as animated show Star Wars: Rebels showing Wedge using the “refresher”, and there’s an amusing moment where you walk in on Stormtroopers using the bathroom in 1995 first-person-shooter Dark Forces.

There also seems to be a loose theme developing, as The Mandalorian showcased a crucial element of life in space:

Let’s just say it’s nice that the live-action shows are finally getting to the nitty-gritty of life in a galaxy, far far away. These are tiny details, but ones that ground the universe in reality rather than simple space fantasy.