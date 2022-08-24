‘Andor’ star reveals her connection to the title hero

Andor has been a long time coming, but looks like it’ll have been worth the wait. The latest Star Wars Disney Plus show expands on Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor, last seen being blown to smithereens by the Death Star Superlaser in Rogue One. As such, this is a prequel, taking us through the murkier and morally questionable aspects of the Rebel Alliance in the run-up to the original trilogy.

Along the way we’ll meet a bunch of new characters, with one of the most potentially interesting being Adria Arjona’s Bix Caleen. While Andor is known for his willingness to get the job done at any cost, Bix is more of a humanitarian, so perhaps acts as something of a moral compass for Andor.

Arjona expanded on Bix in an interview with Screen Rant, where she said:

“[Bix] is incredibly caring of the people around her—sometimes at her own detriment—and she’s a childhood friend of Cassian Andor. They have such an interesting dynamic, those two. Because they’ve known each other for so long, it’s sort of like their trust has been broken and rebuilt and broken and rebuilt. And every time he steps into her life, something shifts. He always comes with trouble, that Cassian. He’s something.”

Andor is already confirmed for a second season, with the show planned to take us up to where we meet the character in Rogue One. Bix was ominously absent in that movie, which may not bode well for her long-term survival, though we think Arjona’s comments indicate she’ll at least survive season one:

“I’m in love and obsessed with her and the journey that she goes on in the show, and I’m so excited for everybody to watch it.”

After the excellent trailers, we have high hopes for Andor. Aside from Luna and Arjona, we also know we’re getting Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma, who’ll be playing a key role in establishing the Rebel Alliance while working within what’s left of the Galactic Senate. Forest Whitaker’s Saw Gerrera is also returning, marking the first we’ve seen him in live-action since Rogue One, though he’s appeared in practically every Star Wars animated show and video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

The first three episodes of Andor hit Disney Plus on September 21.