‘Andor’ star reveals the biggest thing they want ‘Star Wars’ fans to take away from the series

Andor is a Star Wars series unlike any other. Thanks to last week’s bumper-sized three-part premiere, we’ve already got a strong idea for how the Rogue One prequel is much more interested in exploring a murkier and more morally ambiguous worldview than every other entry in the saga. As we’ve already seen, it’s achieving this by loading up its storyline with various so-called heroes and villains who more accurately operate in shades of grey.

So when it comes to the biggest thing fans should take away from the experience of watching Andor, one star of the show thinks it should be a connection to its complex cast of characters. While speaking to Digital Spy, Adria Arjona — who plays mechanic Bix Caleen — explained that there’s so much the series has to say, but she mostly wants fans to be get attached to Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor and his allies and enemies and be taken on “a hell of a ride.” As she put it:

“It’s a hard one. I think it’s such a complex show. There’s so many different ingrained messages throughout the entire show. But I think, essentially, what I want people to take away is the introduction of all these incredible characters. They’re going to really get to know Cassian, and really understand why he becomes who he ends up becoming, and why he does the things that he does. So that’s what I really want people to take away, to sort of go in there with an open heart, and go along for the ride. Because it’s a hell of a ride.”

Bix really went through it in the first three episodes, having to deal with helping Cassian evade Imperial detection, only to find out her boyfriend Timm (whom everybody hates with a burning passion) ratted him out. And then he went and died while Cassian was whisked off-world by Stellan Skarsgard’s Luthen Rael. Exactly where she goes from here, then, we have no idea, but we’re excited to find out. Clearly, there’s a lot of shocking developments still to come, going by Arjona’s “hell of a ride” comment.

Arjona has previously shed a little more light on Cassian and Bix’s relationship, which is still somewhat undefined at this point in the series. According to the Morbius actress, the pair have known each other since childhood and they share a “trust that has been broken and rebuilt and broken and rebuilt.” We’re guessing there’s going to be some more breaking and mending to be done as Andor continues Wednesdays on Disney Plus.