Watch: Animaniacs Reboot Trailer Reveals First Look At Pinky And The Brain

The Animaniacs are back, and so are Pinky and the Brain! Hulu revealed our first look at the reboot of the classic 90s cartoon at the recent virtual New York Comic Con, with a hilarious Jurassic Park-themed promo, and now we’ve got this proper trailer that unveils some actual footage from the show, including a glimpse of those lab rats who are always trying to take over the world.

22 years after Animaniacs wrapped up its original run, the Warner Brothers Yakko and Wakko and their sister Dot are back for more of the series’ patented mix of cartoon mayhem and satirical humor that makes it still a great watch for adults. Of course, the reboot will also mine a lot of comedy from the characters interacting with the modern world – like Pinky getting catfished online by an actual catfish and Yakko swallowing the wrong kind of tablet. And hey, that orange-skinned, blonde Cyclops looks very familiar…

The Animaniacs reboot launches its 13-episode first season in a month’s time on November 20th. Steven Spielberg is once again exec producing the show, just as he did back in the day. As you can hear in the trailer above, the characters sound exactly the same as they did in the 90s, too, as the original cast is present and correct. Jess Harnell (Wakko), Tress MacNeille (Dot), Maurice LaMarche (The Brain) and Rob Paulson (in his dual role as Yakko and Pinky) are all involved.

Here’s the official synopsis, teasing the Warner siblings’ return to the WB studios.

“They’re back! The Warner brothers, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister Dot, have a great time wreaking havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet. After returning to their beloved home, the Warner Bros. water tower, the siblings waste no time in causing chaos and comic confusion as they run loose through the studio, turning the world into their personal playground. Joining Yakko, Wakko and Dot, fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain also return to continue their quest for world domination.”

They’re animan-ey, totally insane-y and never mansplain-y – they’re Animaniacs! Don’t miss the gang’s return after over two decades when the reboot hits Hulu in a month’s time.